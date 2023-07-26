M’sian Grandma Loses S$8.7K After Cash Stored In Shoe Box Gets Eaten By Termites

Malaysian Grandma Stores S$8.7K Worth Of Cash In Shoe Box Which Falls Victim To Termites

When handling large sums of money, it is vital to store them in a safe location. Otherwise, we could potentially lose our hard-earned cash and precious belongings.

Unfortunately, this was the case for an elderly woman in Malaysia, who stored RM30,000 (S$8,750) in a shoe box at home.

Termites later ate their way through the cardboard and pile of cash, rendering them useless.

Termites eat cash stored in shoebox by Malaysian grandma

Posting to Facebook on 24 July, a man shared about what happened to his grandmother recently.

He said that she had stored about RM30,000 (S$8,750) in a cardboard shoe box at home.

She had planned to spend it on the Hajj, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, next year.

Unfortunately, the shoe box fell victim to a termite infestation, with the insects eating their way through the cardboard and cash.

The OP shared a photo of the cash — or rather, what was left of it.

It looked like someone had shredded the notes, a sign that termites had been there and had a big buffet.

The OP explained that he had taken half of the notes to the Central Bank of Malaysia for replacements. However, he was unable to save the rest of the cash.

With a pilgrimage in 2024 now seeming impossible, the OP noted that maybe such a trip was not fated for his grandmother.

He went on to conclude that the incident has taught him an important lesson — to refrain from storing all his money at home.

Netizens recommend alternatives for grandma

The post has since been shared over 600 times.

Many expressed their sympathy for the grandma’s predicament and encouraged her to exchange the notes at the bank.

Others recommended better storage containers for her cash, such as metal or glass boxes.

In addition, there were those who told her that it would have been better to deposit the money at the bank from the very beginning.

That way, she would have had a safer chance of retrieving her cash in full as opposed to keeping it at home, where any number of incidents could happen.

Hopefully, the woman will be able to recoup some of her losses.

Her experience should also serve as a reminder for the rest of us to handle our cash carefully, especially when there are large amounts of it.

