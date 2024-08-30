73-year-old Thai grandpa cycles 200km to see grandkids, rescue services give him lift home

73-year-old grandpa cycles 200km to see his grandkids

A 73-year-old grandpa from Thailand has made headlines after embarking on an extraordinary journey, cycling over 200km just to spend time with his beloved grandkids.

Local media caught sight of the determined grandfather as he pedalled tirelessly in the sweltering afternoon sun and was asked what he was doing.

“I went to go see my grandkids,” he told them after introducing himself.

Reporters treat doting grandpa to meal

Touched by his dedication, the reporters asked him if he was hungry and treated him to a delicious lunch.

The Buriram native enjoyed a hearty bowl of chicken noodles with bitter melon, relishing the meal as a delightful break from his long ride.

Concerned for his well-being, the reporters suggested contacting rescue services to give him and his bike a lift home.

Although the grandpa initially declined, saying his destination was just 50km away, authorities decided to step in.

They carefully loaded his bike onto their truck and ensured he got home safely.

Finally home after 2 weeks

Upon finally reaching home, the elderly man was met with open arms by his family, who were deeply grateful to the authorities for ensuring his safe return.

His wife shared that he had set out on Thai Mother’s Day (12 Aug).

Though they advised him against the journey, the grandpa stubbornly declared he was going anyway.

He told Thairath that he enjoys cycling and whenever he wants to visit someone, he simply rides his bike to their home.

He has even biked all the way to Bangkok before, so the trip to Korat, where his grandkids were, felt easy in comparison.

When asked by authorities if he ever gets tired from such long rides, he said:

When I see my grandkids, I feel rejuvenated.

Also read: S’porean man cycles through 7 Asian countries, shares his epic adventure on Instagram

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Thairath_TV on X.