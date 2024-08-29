Grandpa in China gets caught up scrolling Douyin, leaves 3-year-old grandson to drown in river

3-year-old grandson drowns in river as grandpa scrolls Douyin

A 3-year-old boy in Fujian, China drowned in a river after being neglected by his grandfather, who was allegedly caught up scrolling Douyin — China’s version of TikTok.

On Tuesday (27 Aug), the boy’s heartbroken mother posted CCTV footage on social media, showing the grandfather looking at his phone attentively while his grandson sits on the ground with his toy.

A few seconds later, the grandson stood up and asked his grandpa if he could accompany him to wash his toy. The grandpa, however, appeared engrossed in the loud video on his phone and was unresponsive.

“Shall we go to the river to wash it?” the grandson repeated the question several more times.

Getting no response from his grandpa, the grandson walked out of the camera’s view.

The grandfather looks up for a few seconds but soon returns to his phone as if he did not notice his missing grandson.

Unbeknownst to him, his grandson had walked to the river, where he later slipped and drowned, reports Sing Tao Daily.

Grandpa claims he was in a trance as grandson walks to river

Devastated by his son’s death, the mother expressed grief on social media and blamed her father-in-law for his negligence.

She posted the footage video online, calling it the last video of her child before his death.

The mother said her father-in-law claimed to be in a trance and said he did not hear his grandson calling him.

