4-Year-Old Girl Drowns In M’sia Pool As Stepbrother Looks On, Police Arrest Him

Stepbrother Sips Drink & Watches As Young Girl Drowns In Pool

On 13 Sep, a four-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at an apartment in Selangor, Malaysia, in what seemed to be a strange and distressing case.

CCTV footage captured her slipping off the ladder leading into the pool and falling out of her swim ring, as her stepbrother stood by the side doing nothing.

Eventually, someone came along to rescue the girl and seek medical help. Unfortunately, the child passed away in the hospital a day after the incident.

Police arrested her 26-year-old stepbrother on 24 Sep after reviewing the CCTV footage.

Victim falls out of swim ring

The shocking incident occurred at about 3pm on 13 Sep, reported China Press. CCTV footage showed an apartment swimming pool in Bangi, Selangor. The victim, a four-year-old girl, was initially playing by herself in the pool with the aid of a swim ring.

At one point, she used the pool steps to kick off and get further into the pool, doing so successfully.

But disaster struck when she attempted it again, as she fell upside down and slipped out of her swim ring instead.

The victim began to frantically thrash in the water, while her swim ring drifted away from her.

Stepbrother watches as girl drowns in pool

Sometime later, the girl appeared to have lost most of her energy and gone unconscious.

A young man, whom police reportedly revealed to be her 26-year-old stepbrother, approached the poolside.

Stopping by the edge, he seemed to merely stare at his stepsister without a visible hint of concern.

Even as her lifeless body sank into the pool, he appeared to tilt his head back and down a drink that he held in his hands.

As the child’s body eventually floated face-down in the pool, the man walked closer to the edge and squatted down, before putting his hand out as if to splash the water.

According to Majoriti, a technician leapt into the pool to rescue the child and perform CPR. The ambulance was also called.

The victim arrived at Serdang Hospital in an unconscious state. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, she passed away the next day (14 Sep) at around 1pm.

Police arrest stepbrother after reviewing CCTV footage

Police initially classified the case as sudden death from drowning, reported Sinar Harian.

After a recent assessment of the CCTV footage, however, they arrested the 26-year-old stepbrother.

The police are investigating the case under Section 31(1) of the Child Protection Act 2001. The law affects those who neglect, abandon, or expose a child in their care in a manner likely to cause physical or emotional injury, according to the New Straits Times.

