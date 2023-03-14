11-Year-Old Boy Drowns In M’sia Swimming Pool, Guardian Allegedly Distracted With Phone

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool, Guardian Wasn’t Paying Attention

It is always heartbreaking when a fatal incident involves a young child.

On Monday (13 Mar), an 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead after drowning in a swimming pool at a hotel in Malaysia.

The victim had gone to the pool with his mother’s boyfriend, who was allegedly too distracted by his phone to notice the boy drowning.

An investigation into the incident is now ongoing.

11-year-old boy drowns in hotel swimming pool

According to Bernama, the tragic incident occurred on Monday (13 Mar) at a hotel in Temerloh, Pahang.

Temerloh district police chief Mohd Azhar Mohd Yusoff said that the victim was an only child.

His mother’s 41-year-old boyfriend had taken the child to the swimming pool that afternoon.

While the man was on his phone, the boy disappeared out of sight.

When he realised that his charge had gone missing, the man sought help from a security guard.

They later found the boy unconscious at the bottom of the 2m-deep swimming pool.

Boy pronounced dead at clinic

China Press reported that the security guard moved the boy to the side of the pool before performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

They then rushed him to Mentakab Health Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

His body is now in Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities investigating the case

The case is under investigation as per the Child Act 2001.

Those guilty of violating the Act will face a fine of up to RM20,000 (S$6,000), 10 years’ prison, or both.

Police chief Mohd Azhar Mohd Yusoff also urged the public, especially parents, to remain vigilant at all times to protect their children.

MS News sends the victim’s family our deepest condolences. May he rest in peace.

