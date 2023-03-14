2-Year-Old Toddler Passes Away After Father Reportedly Runs Her Over At Woodlands Carpark

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

2-Year-Old Toddler Passes Away After Father Collides Into Her On 13 Mar

A 2-year-old toddler reportedly passed away following a tragic accident in Woodlands on Monday (13 Mar) afternoon.

What made the incident even more devastating was the fact that the child’s father was allegedly driving the van that collided with her.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has confirmed the incident and that three individuals were conveyed to the hospital.

Toddler reportedly run over at Woodlands Street 32 carpark

A piece of footage shared in the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group shows an ambulance and several individuals crowding around the area where the accident occurred.

According to the video caption, the tragedy occurred at the open-air carpark near Block 326 Woodlands Street 32.

Several individuals were also seen holding umbrellas and covering an unidentifiable object or person on the ground.

A police cordon around the area was also visible in the later part of the video.

The caption accompanying the video stated that a van had collided with a stroller that had a toddler in it.

The toddler was with her mother and elderly brother at the time.

Following the incident, the van driver was reportedly seen “carrying the toddler” while the mother screamed and cried in despair.

Van driver reportedly toddler’s father

Shin Min Daily News later stated that the driver of the van was the toddler’s father, though no other reports have confirmed this at the time of writing.

Residents nearby told the Chinese newspaper that the family of four had eaten at a coffee shop nearby prior to the accident.

The collision reportedly happened after their meal, when the father went to retrieve the van by himself.

Citing residents’ accounts, Shin Min Daily News wrote that the mother was pushing the stroller when it somehow “slide out of the driveway”.

As a result, the toddler fell onto the road. The father, who was allegedly reversing the van out of the parking lot, then ran the child over.

Driver arrested by police after Woodlands carpark accident

In response to MS News’ queries, the SCDF confirmed that they received an alert regarding the incident at about 2.40pm on Monday (13 Mar).

Paramedics conveyed three people to the nearby Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Quoting the police, The Straits Times (ST) reported that the two-year-old girl was unconscious when taken to the hospital. She, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries there.

The toddler’s brother and mother, on the other hand, were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old driver for causing death by careless driving. Investigations are ongoing.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV Front Man on Facebook and Google Maps.