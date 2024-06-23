Grandson in Japan allegedly withdraws S$342K from grandma’s account for mobile gacha game

Grandson in Japan allegedly withdraws S$342K from grandma’s account to fund gacha game spending

To fund his gacha game spending, a man in Japan allegedly withdrew ¥40 million (S$341K) from his grandma’s bank account.

Upon discovering this, the man’s younger brother made a public plea for advice on how to get the money back.

According to the brother’s post on X, the family tried settling the dispute among themselves. However, the gamer allegedly told them that since they were relatives, he could not be criminally charged.

Man allegedly withdrew millions from grandma’s savings & used it on gacha game

On 19 June, X user @iro_Quu made a post publicly appealing for advice regarding the distressing situation.

Describing it as a shameful story, he claimed that his 31-year-old older brother had withdrawn about ¥40 million (S$341K) from their grandma’s bank account without her permission.

The older brother then proceeded to splurge the sum on a ‘Maken Densetsu’ (魔剣伝説) — a mobile gacha game.

In gacha games, players are encouraged to spend on in-game currency in exchange for random in-game items. The concept is similar to loot boxes.

The X user also attached printouts of his older brother’s purchase — he purchased 850 and 2,300 in-game currency bundles worth ¥15,800 (S$135) and ¥12,000 (S$102) respectively.

Game claims it’s a civil dispute & not a criminal matter

When confronted with this, the gamer allegedly told the family that it should be a civil matter since they were relatives — he would not be slapped with criminal charges.

That’s when the OP turned to netizens to ask if there were any alternatives.

The post was met with overwhelming support, garnering more than 42 million views on X and nearly 3,000 comments.

Unfortunately, most of them shared that the incident would end up being a civil matter. Many also advised the family to consult a lawyer.

The OP later responded that he had been in touch with a lawyer. While the lawyer said that they could “fight” the case, the affected grandma would have to appear in court as the victim.

This would be difficult, the OP said, as their 82-year-old grandmother was getting frail in her old age.

He added that the family would be consulting other lawyers for alternative solutions.

It’s unclear if the 31-year-old repaid the money that he allegedly took from his grandma’s account.

