Punggol grassroots leader Joseph Tan dies suddenly after collapsing at badminton event in JB, MPs pay tribute on social media

Punggol grassroots leader Joseph Tan dies after collapsing at badminton event in JB

Punggol grassroots leader Joseph Tan died suddenly in Johor Bahru on Sunday (18 Aug).

According to 8world, the 43-year-old was participating in a badminton event in Malaysia over the weekend when he suddenly collapsed and died in the bathroom.

Further details into his death are still being investigated.

Per his LinkedIn profile, Mr Tan was the founder of Play Sports! School, a swimming institution that opened in 2007.

He was also known for his active work in local grassroots organisations.

MPs pay tribute to grassroots leader

After news of his sudden death broke, Mr Tan’s friends and loved ones flocked to his Facebook page to mourn the tragic loss.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling was one of the many who expressed condolences and shared fond memories of Mr Tan.

“It was a shock to all who knew him. He was young, loved his wife deeply and was a good man,” the caption read.

Ms Sun noted that Mr Tan volunteered at meet-the-people sessions (MPS) regularly and worked closely with community members.

“He spoke directly, sometimes offending others, but he had a good heart,” she said.

Former MP Lee Bee Wah also shared a heartwarming tribute to Mr Tan, whom she saw as an “ardent supporter and real friend”.

Ms Lee reminisced about her time working with Mr Tan during her first term as MP in the Ang Mo Kio grassroots club (GRC).

“He was a very sincere, dedicated activist,” she noted.

Ms Lee also expressed her deepest condolences to Mr Tan’s wife and family, stating that his death came as a “shock” to everyone.

Mr Tan’s wake will be held at Woodlands Memorial on Wednesday (21 Aug) morning, and his cremation will occur shortly after at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery.

Also read: Capital 958 part-time DJ Lin Li Fang dies aged 67 after battling illness

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sun Xueling on Facebook and Lee Bee Wah on Facebook.