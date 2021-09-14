Families Must Claim Remains At CCK Muslim Cemetery By 12 Sep 2022

Considering our relatively small land space, Singapore has had to make many compromises to maximise its use. This includes building taller flats, and apparently exhuming graves such as the ones at Choa Chu Kang (CCK) Muslim Cemetery.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) announced a new phase of the Exhumation programme yesterday (13 Sep).

Affecting 10 blocks, MUIS calls on family members of the deceased in those locations to register their claims for the remains soon.

Exhumation programme at CCK Muslim cemetery

In a Facebook post on Monday (13 Sep), MUIS declared the impending commencement of Phase 8 of the Exhumation programme at CCK Muslim Cemetery.

The programme will affect graves at the following blocks:

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

18

21

22

Since exhumation involves digging up remains of those who have passed, the deceased’s next-of-kin have to be part of the process.

More specifically, MUIS needs to be in touch with them to notify them of the reinterment details.

Online claims registration & appointment bookings

Folks whose family members’ remains lie in any of the above blocks should register online here to claim them between 13 Sep 2021 and 12 Sep 2022.

If you have any trouble registering, you can make an appointment via the same link or call 6238 4504 to visit the Muslim Cemetery Exhumation Office (MCEO) at 7, Muslim Cemetery Path 3, Singapore 718733, next to Pusara Aman Mosque.

Upon registration, you’ll receive a confirmation SMS or email with further instructions to follow.

The MCEO also accepts claims for remains outside of the affected blocks, subject to the following considerations:

Minimum burial period of 15 years as of 1 Oct 2022

Obtain consent from family members

Deceased must be related to the principal deceased in any of the 10 blocks

Exhumation will be charged at $80 (non-refundable)

Eventually, graves that have been claimed will comprise 8 remains per crypt while others contain 16 remains per crypt.

Families will be able to witness the reburial process and receive a new plot and block number.

Proper reinterment for the deceased

As much as we try to care for our loved ones while they’re still around, we should continue to do so even in death.

Therefore, those who have deceased family members whose remains will be affected should gather the fam to discuss the reinterment process.

Since the MCEO will be handling most of the procedures, it shouldn’t be a tough matter to settle, to ensure that the deceased can rest in peace.

