Passenger on US flight slammed for bringing Great Dane as ’emotional support’ dog

Passenger criticised for bringing massive Great Dane as ’emotional support’ animal on small plane

A viral incident has reignited the ongoing debate over the necessity of support animals on flights.

Recently, a passenger faced backlash for bringing a massive Great Dane aboard a small plane for emotional support.

The moment, shared on 15 Dec by Instagram user @clearpath_coach aka Rob, has since garnered over 50,000 likes and 12,000 comments.

Great Dane boards plane, steps on flight attendant’s foot

According to the caption, Rob was returning from Bandon Dunes, a golf resort in Oregon in the United States (US), when the unusual moment unfolded.

While seated and waiting for passengers to board, he noticed a massive dog poke its head into the plane.

“Hi, welcome on board,” the flight attendant greeted.

As the Great Dane shuffled around, it accidentally stepped on the flight attendant’s foot, prompting a surprised “Ow!” from her.

The owner quickly apologised before guiding his pet down the narrow aisle.

Standing on all fours, the towering canine was nearly as tall as the top of the plane seats.

In the video caption, Rob questioned:

Have we taken this animal support thing too far?

A follow-up post revealed that the passenger had even secured an entire plane seat for the Great Dane.

Netizens up in arms over incident

The incident ignited a heated debate online.

Many commenters criticised the decision to bring such a prodigious dog on board.

“Emotional support for one person, emotional distress for hundreds! This is ridiculous!” one commenter wrote.

Others pointed out potential issues, such as the risk to passengers with allergies.

A common argument among critics was that the concept of emotional support animals is often exploited as an excuse to bring untrained pets into spaces where they’re typically prohibited.

However, some defended the dog’s presence.

“What a beautiful Great Dane! He’s behaving nicely! People need to mind their own business and make sure these precious companions are treated with Love always!” one commenter said.

Another echoed this sentiment, saying: “I’d rather this than a bunch of rude screaming kids. That dog can sit next to me anytime.”

A Reddit user highlighted concerns over airline pet policies, arguing that some owners avoid placing their animals in cargo due to past “horror stories”.

“I have seen some horror stories about what has happened to pets treated as luggage,” the user shared.

