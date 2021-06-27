Great Eastern Offers Free Covid-19 Coverage For Those Who Have Gotten 1st Vaccine Dose

The vaccination journey can feel pretty daunting, especially when side effects affect everyone differently.

Some may also have reservations about getting jabbed at all due to doubt over efficacy rates.

To provide greater ease of mind when getting the jab, Great Eastern Life Assurance is offering Singapore residents free Covid-19 protection coverage.

The GREAT Covid Care Plan is a post-vaccination protection plan which gives cash payouts in the case of hospitalisation.

Great Eastern’s free Covid-19 coverage plan

The government has been stressing the importance of getting vaccinated as soon as we can.

To further encourage Singapore residents to get vaccinated, Great Eastern is now offering complimentary Covid-19 coverage for vaccinated individuals.

Named the GREAT Covid Care Plan, it offers individuals a cash payout of $200 per day in the event of hospitalisation due to Covid-19, up to $2,000.

Plus, this covers medical treatment both in Singapore and overseas.

Get 1st vaccine dose by 31 Dec to qualify

To qualify for this free coverage, residents would have to complete their first dose of the vaccine by 31 Dec.

Vaccine administered must be approved for use by the Health Sciences Authority, like Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, or supplied under the Special Access Route, like the Sinovac vaccine.

The GREAT Covid Care Plan offers a 12-month coverage starting from either the 1st dose of the vaccine or the date one registers for the plan, whichever is later.

All Singapore residents, including Permanent Residents and holders of employment pass, student’s pass, and dependant’s pass, are eligible to sign up for the plan.

The coverage is also extended to vaccinated children under 18. In this case, parents will have to register for their children.

Helping to protect Singapore community

According to The Straits Times (ST), Great Eastern hopes that this plan would help Singaporeans travelling abroad for work and leisure, as well as overseas residents returning to their home countries for visits.

Great Eastern Group chief executive said many in Singapore are doing their part to get vaccinated.

As we prepare for the likelihood of Covid-19 becoming an endemic for a while, he stressed that Great Eastern wants to do their part to protect the Singapore community even when they travel overseas.

Find out more about the GREAT Covid Care Plan here.

Register from now till 30 Sep

Singapore has recently announced that our national vaccination programme will be expedited.

And with some still hesitant about the safety of vaccines, such safeguards are a great way to encourage more to get inoculated.

If you’re interested in registering for the complimentary plan, you can do so from now till 30 Sep here.

