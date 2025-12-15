Great-grandpa in S’pore dies aged 111, he walked 400m daily past age 100

111-year-old great-grandpa leaves behind 3 children, 6 grandchilden & 1 great-grandchild

A great-grandpa in Singapore has died at the ripe old age of 111, after remaining active way past the age of 100.

Mr Zheng Zhenhuang (transliterated from Mandarin) passed away peacefully at 12.26pm last Thursday (11 Dec), reported Shin Min Daily News.

Supercentenarian was admitted to hospital last week

Mr Zheng, officially a “supercentenarian”, was admitted to hospital a week ago, said his 76-year-old elder son Zuyan.

He had started having difficulties swallowing, which led to pneumonia and excess fluid in the lungs.

Despite his condition, he remained lucid but gradually deteriorated and passed away surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

“My father lived a fulfilling life; he suffered no pain until his very last moment and left peacefully,” Mr Zheng Zuyan added.

His funeral was held on Monday (15 Dec) morning.

111-year-old great-grandpa left behind 16 family members

According to his obituary published in Obits.sg, Mr Zheng leaves behind 16 family members.

This includes three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In July, the family and their friends gathered to celebrate his birthday.

He was born in Hainan in 1915

Mr Zheng was born in 1915 in Qionghai on China’s Hainan Island, his son said.

He married his wife, Chen Jinghua, when they were both 18, and went to Southeast Asia alone two years later.

He initially worked in Johor, at a herbal medicine shop and a plywood factory.

13 years later, after the war ended, he returned to Hainan, where his elder son was born.

He brought his family to S’pore

In 1955, Mr Zheng brought his wife and son to Malaysia.

The family then moved to Singapore, where two more children were born — fraternal twins, a son and daughter, who are now 69 years old.

The family of five settled down in a village in Eunos before moving to a flat in Bedok in 1979.

He led active life even after retirement

Mr Zheng worked as a carpenter until age 70, but led an active life even after retirement, his son said.

He was a long-time member of the Singapore Qionghai Association, serving as its Executive Secretary and stepping down only after the age of 80.

According to a Facebook post by the association, he was its oldest member and one of the founders of the Qiongle Association, which is its predecessor.

Even after stepping down, remained active, exercising and meeting with his friends almost every day.

In his 90s, he continued to ride a bicycle in the neighbourhood and went back to his ancestral home in China to pay respects to his ancestors.

After passing 100, he walked about 400m every day, and was still able to take care of himself as recently as two years ago, his son added.

He found new friends in his 90s

Mr Zheng Zuyan revealed that his father had briefly felt lost and lonely at around the age of 96, when his last old friend passed away.

But the son chanced upon a group of people chatting in Hainanese at the National Library, and discovered a group of elderly Hainanese folks who would gather there for hours to drink tea and chat.

They ranged in age from their 60s to 80s, and included retired engineers, principals, journalists and businessmen.

He subsequently brought his father to the gathering, and since then he met up with them every week, happy to have friends again.

He was healthier than his son

Asked about his father’s secret to longevity, Mr Zheng Zuyan said he exercised regularly, had a mild diet and never ate large amounts of meat or greasy fried foods.

He had always been healthy and did not suffer from high blood pressure, high cholesterol or high blood sugar.

In fact, his son quipped that his father’s health was better than his, as the younger man has diabetes but his father never developed the condition.

Also read: Great-grandpa in S’pore dies aged 107, had worked in his coffee shop till 102

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.