Lucky Plaza’s ‘Grumpy’ Chicken Rice Eatery Is Now Hiring, No Smiling Needed To Work There

‘Grumpy’ Chicken Rice Eatery In Lucky Plaza Now Hiring Full-Timers & Part-Timers

A certain chicken rice stall in Lucky Plaza is well-known for their delicious food but reportedly “grumpy” customer service.

That hasn’t stopped customers from forming long queues outside, though — which may be the reason why they’re now looking to hire staff.

‘Grumpy’ chicken rice eatery posts hiring notice

Fiie’s Cafe, the eatery in question, posted a notice on Sunday (19 Feb) to their Instagram account, which incidentally has the apt handle @mistergrumpyfriedchicken.

It informed job hunters that they’re now hiring for both full-time and part-time positions.

Those interested may send them a direct message via Instagram or call their boss “Mister Grumpy” — if they dare.

Full-timers’ salary up to S$3K

According to the notice, full-timers can expect to be paid S$2,600 to S$3,000 for their work.

However, they’ll also be working six days a week from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 6pm.

Part-timers will get S$10 an hour and also enjoy flexible working hours.

‘No smiling needed’ to work there

More details were in the caption accompanying the post, which said applicants don’t need any experience at all — if they’re “willing to learn”.

One of the things employees can learn is the owner’s demeanour, apparently.

In a nod to his infamously grumpy reputation, “no smiling” is needed to work for him.

Eatery plagued by lack of manpower

In an interview with 8 Days, the owner gave one reason why he’s “grumpy”.

Like many F&B businesses in Singapore, they’re plagued by a lack of manpower.

Since the viral article, the queues have undoubtedly become even longer.

That’s probably why they’re now looking to hire and willing to pay up to S$3,000.

Hopefully, they can find a good worker to ease their manpower crunch — and maybe put a smile on Mr Grumpy’s face too.

Featured image adapted from @mistergrumpyfriedchicken on Instagram and Mazli Said on Facebook.