Guardian Has Up To 30% Off Health Products, Stock Up On Supplements For Your Wellness

Guardian Has Discounts On Health & Wellness Supplements From 5 Oct To 1 Nov

Our health is our most important asset, without which we cannot enjoy everything else life has to offer, like love, wealth, or travel.

Perhaps realising this, more people have incorporated supplements into their lifestyles, spending slightly more to care for their health.

But supplements need not be costly when you can save at Guardian, thanks to discounts of up to 30%.

Whether you need to replenish your supplies or are new to the scene, here are some products that may improve your mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

Boost thought clarity, sharpen focus & enjoy better sleep

In a fast-paced society like Singapore, one would tend to have 1,001 things on their mind at any given time — from work to household duties and appointments with friends.

To build the mental capacity for all that, Blackmores’ Omega Mini High Concentrate with DHA, EPA, and omega-3 promotes brain health and general well-being.

Available in mini-sized capsules, they’re easy to ingest so you can pop one anytime between meals or daily errands.

There’s also the Shaklee OmegaGuard, a supplement boasting a full spectrum of seven ultra-pure, pharmaceutical-grade omega-3 fatty acids.

For those who have trouble getting some shut eye, 21st Century’s Sleep Starters may help you out.

This natural herbal supplement contains a combo of six herbs that kickstarts natural sleep, without any side-effects or risk of addiction.

Remember, just because mental wellness may not have any ‘visible’ effects on the body, does not mean it is any less important than physical health.

Greater clarity, sharpened focus, and good quality of sleep are all key to living your best life, and these supplements could help you achieve just that.

Relieve yourself of stress & work towards greater peace of mind

A hectic lifestyle can create stress and anxiety, which affects our emotional well-being. As we feel like we can never ‘switch off’, this could impact our peace of mind.

At Guardian, you can find supplements such as Life-Space’s Probiotics + Stress Relief that can help. Formulated with naturally sourced probiotics, the supplement supports a healthy nervous system and promotes emotional balance.

If capsules aren’t really your thing, many supplements now come in the form of chewable gummies as well.

ZzzQuil has Melatonin Sleep + Destress Gummies that also contain ashwagandha to calm your mind and body and naturally lull you into a deep sleep.

Similarly, Holistic Way’s Sleep Well Melatonin Gummies are formulated with passion flower extract, melatonin, and vitamin B6. These ingredients work together to relax your mind, reduce the time taken to fall asleep, and promote a deeper, more restful slumber.

When you’re able to manage your stress and strike an emotional balance, you can start each day more ready to embrace whatever life has in store.

Immunity boosters & multivitamins to optimise bodily functions

Just like a vehicle, our bodies need regular maintenance to function at their best, which we can get through exercise and nutrition.

With that in mind, Guardian has a wide array of supplements to manage whatever issues you might be facing or want to guard against.

For ladies, Shaklee has a multivitamin called the Vita-Lea Women’s Iron Formula. Expecting mothers or mothers of newborns can also take it as a prenatal/postnatal vitamin.

Additionally, the supplement supports the heart’s functions, boosts bone and joint health, and promotes healthier skin, hair, and nails.

If you have a gut feeling that your digestive system isn’t performing at its best, look to Ocean Health’s Probiotics + Immune Fast Melt. With six immunity nutrients, it aims to promote a healthier gut function, greater immune response, and better respiratory health.

As we get older, some of us may hear more cracks and pops than usual — which is why we should consider Caltrate’s Joint Speed UCII Hops.

The fast-acting tablet can improve joint mobility in or from 14 days of ingestion, reducing discomfort in the joints and slowing down their deterioration.

With stronger joints, you won’t think twice about running after the bus in the morning or climbing the stairs if the office lift breaks down.

Up to 30% off on over 1,000 health products

Guardian’s sale has over 1,000 products discounted at up to 30% off which customers can enjoy during the brand’s Live Smart & Healthy campaign.

To get all the above and more, you can shop online via Guardian’s website here or at a Guardian outlet near you from 5 Oct to 1 Nov.

If you hit a minimum spend of S$120, you can even take home a free limited-edition health bundle with goodies worth S$85.

Here’s what you can find in the bundle:

Double-walled Guardian Live Smart & Healthy Arctic Cup (330ml)

Waimete MGO 50+ 250g Manuka Honey

S$20 worth of Guardian and brand vouchers

If the wide selection of supplements seems overwhelming, you can always approach a friendly Guardian pharmacist in store for pharmaceutical advice.

Whether you are looking to remedy a longstanding issue or simply finetune a specific area of your health, there’s bound to be something for your needs at Guardian.

Health need not take up all your wealth

As we mentioned at the start, health is wealth, but health need not take up all your money.

With a little bit of research, you’ll realise that staying healthy without making a big dent in your finances is possible.

The best part is, all it takes could be a few minor tweaks to your lifestyle to see a major difference. As long as you pay attention to your mind and body, they will continue to serve you well for years to come.

