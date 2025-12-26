Guests at homestay in M’sia leave behind mess, including large red stain on mattress

Homestay guests trash room & leave red stain on mattress

A host of a homestay in Malaysia was recently greeted with a scene straight out of a horror movie after some guests left the place in disarray.

She discovered a massive red stain on the mattress, and made a post documenting the mess.

Since it was published on 21 Dec, the post has garnered over 2,200 likes and 3,200 shares on Facebook.

Host discovers red stain on mattress

In the photos shared by the host, a deep red stain can be seen on the right side of the bed with a white towel beside it.

The stain stretched roughly a quarter the length of the bed.

Next to the bed, a futon — which also had multiple stains on it — was left on the floor.

On the nearby table, empty plastic food containers, packaging, and unwashed cups, littered the surface.

“Yesterday, this group of tenants asked for an extra day,” the host wrote in her post.

However, she declined their request as she had already booked the room for other guests.

She told them to vacate the room at 12pm.

However, when the cleaners arrived at around 1pm, they discovered the mess.

Tenants not replying her messages

Although she initially suspected the red stains to be blood, she said the room did not have the heavy smell that would usually accompany it.

She tried to reach out to the tenants to figure out what had happened, but they have not responded to her texts or calls.

In order to prepare the room for the next booking, the host had to quickly sterilize the mattress and order new beddings.

She said she would have to bear the cost of the cleaning and repairs herself.

The only compensation she received was RM150 (S$48) from the booking platform.

At the end of her post, she asked for guests of homestays to sympathise more with hosts who have to deal with nightmare situations such as these.