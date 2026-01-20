Ski resort in China offers service that allows guests to be ‘princess-carried’ by instructors down slope

Female guests in China praise ski resort service that gets them ‘princess-carried’ down slope

A ski resort in China has become a topic of conversation after videos of female guests being “princess-carried” by instructors down the slopes went viral, drawing both praise and criticism online.

The videos showcase guests, usually female, being carried by male instructors as they descend the ski slopes.

One woman, who shared a video of her birthday experience at the Northeast Asia Ski Resort in Shenyang, Liaoning province, was not only carried down the slope but also celebrated with a birthday cake and decorations carried by the instructors.

According to the South China Morning Post, the woman had paid over 7,000 yuan (S$922) for the exclusive birthday package and praised the experience, recommending it to her friends.

Ski resort offers multiple packages

But the “princess-carrying” experience is not just for birthdays.

The resort offers this service as part of a broader offering where instructors physically carry guests on their arms or backs, allowing them to enjoy the thrill of skiing without the need to master the sport.

Priced at 300 yuan (S$55) per hour, the service requires an advance booking and is typically performed by younger male instructors.

Service garners mixed reactions

Photos reportedly circulating on Xiaohongshu show other women using the service, with one photo even showing the instructor being very lightly clothed despite the snow.

Since the posts have gone viral, the service has also sparked controversy.

Critics argue that it feels tacky and dismiss it as something that true ski enthusiasts would not appreciate.

Others questioned the safety of such services, with one comment asking who would be responsible if an instructor lost control or collided with another skier.

However, there are those who defend the service, with some pointing out its “emotional value” and potential to attract more people to winter sports.

This isn’t the first time such services have sparked conversation in China.

Similar “companion” services were offered last year on Mount Emei in Sichuan province, where men were seen carrying women during a hike.

