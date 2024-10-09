Gundam fan in Japan creates detailed models using only Lego blocks

Gundam fan in Japan creates detailed models using Lego

One X user has caused a stir online with their incredibly detailed models of Gundam made up of only Lego blocks.

The user @seirei526 has created numerous models, including Gundam Aerial from the most recent series, ‘The Witch from Mercury’.

Didn’t start out as Gundam fan

Even though they’ve become well-known for Gundam, Seirei (transliterated) didn’t start making Gundam models until last year.

In fact, they said they had known fairly little about the series, according to the Japanese site Gendai.

Even more surprisingly, Seirei didn’t start making Lego models until 5 years ago, after their child was born. They thought that it would be something they would enjoy doing together.

According to Gendai, Seirei spends a bit over S$260 per month on Lego pieces.

Inspired by another model creator

Seirei said that they had one day stumbled upon another X user, YOGO, a model creator who posted a Lego model of the Gundam Aerial.

Inspired by it, Seirei tried their hand at it, only to discover how incredibly difficult it was.

Only managing to build the head of the model, Seirei made a post on X to express their dismay.

To their surprise, the very user who had inspired them left a comment encouraging them to push further.

“If you can make it this far, you should be able to complete the whole thing,” YOGO said.

Pushed through the hardship

Spurred on by the comment, Seirei pushed themselves to complete the Lego model.

“Although it might’ve been just a casual comment, it made me want to keep going,” they said.

After 300 hours, Seirei finally completed their own version of Gundam Aerial. They made a post on X to celebrate and show off their achievement, which drew a massive response.

The post received over 12,000 likes and grew Seirei’s follower count from 400 to 3,000.

Since then, Seirei has completed a couple of other Gundam models, including the Sazabi from the popular movie ‘Char’s Counterattack’ and Rising Freedom from the recent movie ‘Gundam Seed Freedom’.

Their work even drew the attention of the Gunpla community. Most recently, Seirei started a project in collaboration with the 2013 Gunpla World Champion.

Much like the inspiration they drew from YOGO, Seirei’s work now inspires others to try their hand at Gundam models using Lego.

