2 gunshots heard outside M’sia entertainment outlets as 2 groups clash in early morning

Two groups clash outside entertainment outlets in Malacca, gunshots fired at 4am

Two gunshots were heard in Melaka Raya in Malacca, Malaysia, in the early hours of Tuesday morning (6 Jan) after a fight broke out between two groups outside a row of entertainment outlets.

The incident, described as the third shooting in Malaysia in 2026, occurred at approximately 4am near several closed businesses along the city’s entertainment district, according to Malaysian news media China Press.

Altercation breaks out between two groups

According to witnesses, the altercation began when a group of Malay men and a group of Indian men were loitering near the outlets.

An argument broke out for unknown reasons, and it quickly turned physical.

Security personnel working in the area intervened to try to break up the fight as chaos ensued.

Gunshots heard during fight

During the scuffle, two gunshots rang out, prompting onlookers to scatter.

One hotel worker, who was present at the scene, initially mistook the noise for either a rowdy incident or loud music emanating from nearby entertainment venues, Malaysia Gazette reported.

When police arrived on the scene at around 5am, they found two spent shell casings on the road, confirming that gunshots had indeed been fired.

However, no casualties were immediately reported.

No bloodstains detected at the scene

Damage was found to a nearby Perodua Myvi, with its hood and windshield being severely cracked and dented.

Authorities are still determining if any injuries occurred, though no bloodstains were found at the scene.

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area to investigate further.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Man eating at mamak stall in M’sia shot by gunmen, dies at the scene



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.



Featured image adapted from China Press.