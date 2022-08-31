Man Sets Up Makeshift Gym At CCK Void Deck, Asked To Remove Equipment By Town Council

Choa Chu Kang Town Council Asks Man To Refrain From Setting Up Makeshift Gym At Void Deck

It’s common to see people share their workout routines on social media platforms like TikTok. While most folks exercise in a gym, some prefer to do it in public areas like parks and beaches.

However, residents of a Choa Chu Kang (CCK) HDB flat weren’t too happy when a fitness trainer set up a makeshift gym at the void deck of their block.

They even wrote to the town council about him, claiming that his activities were causing a disturbance to people in the area.

This rubbed the trainer the wrong way as he insists that he hasn’t done anything wrong.

The CCK Town Council has since issued a statement reminding all residents to be considerate while using common spaces.

Trainer sets up makeshift gym at CCK Void Deck

TikTok user @stannersssss is a personal fitness coach who has a pretty unique way of conducting his training sessions.

He would hold them at various corners of an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang – complete with machines and weights – and post clips online.

Quite a few of his posts feature clients pushing themselves through exercise routines next to stairways and right outside the front doors of units.

Most users seem to appreciate the videos.

Some, however, pointed out that such activities could create an inconvenience for residents in the area.

Before this, he used to have his training sessions at the void deck of the block, but the Town Council put an end to that.

Town council asks TikToker to remove gym

Unfortunately, it looks like residents don’t take too kindly to having their block transformed into a gym.

On Saturday (27 Aug), the trainer shared a notice from the CCK Town Council stating that they had received feedback about people “using the void deck as a makeshift gym”.

The Town Council said that such activities are “strictly prohibited” as they cause obstructions and noise disturbances. They also warned that they will not hesitate to take action against any offenders.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the trainer confirmed that after receiving the notice, police dropped by to ask about the identities of his clients. This happened back in February after someone complained about them being a public nuisance.

He also expressed his confusion regarding the complaints as he claimed he’s had “nothing but positive experiences” with the residents.

“I don’t see what’s the issue here, because I’m not the only one doing this,” he added.

The trainer now holds his sessions along the corridor outside his unit, charging clients S$100 per session. He makes sure to take down his training equipment and keep them in his unit after every session.

So far, there haven’t been any complaints from his neighbours.

CCK Town Council stresses considerate use of common spaces

On Wednesday (31 Aug), the CCK Town Council responded to enquiries from MS News, confirming that they received feedback about the makeshift gym back in Jan and Feb this year.

The complaints involved a resident whose makeshift gym at the void deck of Block 457 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 was causing noise disturbances, especially late at night.

Officers went down to carry out several inspections but could not spot the gym equipment or the trainer in action.

“The Town Council proceeded to put up a notice in February to seek the resident’s cooperation to refrain from using the void deck as a place for the makeshift gym as it was causing noise disturbance and could obstruct the common area,” the spokesperson said.

They added that this incident should serve as a reminder to all residents about the considerate use of common spaces. They should also avoid engaging in noisy activities late at night for the well-being of the community.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and TikTok.