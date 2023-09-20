Customer Leaves iPhone Cable At Haidilao Wisma Atria & Loses It, Restaurant Buys New One

Customer Loses iPhone Cable After Leaving It At Haidilao Wisma Atria

Apart from its steamboat offerings, Haidilao is probably best known for its superb service, which includes manicures and birthday celebrations.

A customer’s recent experience at the Haidilao outlet at Wisma Atria, however, seemingly exceeded the already high expectations.

Having lost his iPhone charging cable after leaving it there, the customer received a replacement one as a gift from the restaurant.

This was apparently despite the fact that they had seen someone else stealing the item.

On Tuesday (19 Sep), Xiaohongshu user 马德里不思议 took to the social media platform to share about the incident at Haidilao Wisma Atria.

During the visit, the OP reportedly used his own cable to charge his phone as the one the restaurant provided was faulty.

However, he ended up leaving the cable at the restaurant and only realised this when he got home.

The customer subsequently contacted the Haidilao outlet but was informed that another customer had conveniently taken the wire home.

Restaurant buys new cable for customer

What happened next seemingly came as a shock to the OP.

Even though the restaurant wasn’t able to identify the alleged thief, they offered to buy him a new cable.

In his Xiaohongshu post, the OP attached several pictures of the iPhone cable he received from the Haidilao outlet.

The cable in question appeared to be an official one from Apple and cost a little over S$29.

Ending his post, the OP thanked the staff at Haidilao for their attentiveness, promising to return and support them in the future.

MS News has reached out to Haidilao Singapore for comments on the incident. We’ll update the article if they get back.

