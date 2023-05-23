Northpoint City Haidilao Staff Bills Customers S$1.05 For S$105 Meal, Thanks Them For Honesty When They Return

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Haidilao Northpoint City Staff Undercharges Customers Over S$100, They Return To Pay Remainder

When overcharged for their purchase, most consumers would head back to the shop to seek clarification on the bill.

Fewer would, however, do the same if they were undercharged instead

On 13 May, a mother-daughter pair did the unconventional by returning to the Haidilao outlet at Northpoint City upon realising they were undercharged for their meal.

The daughter, Jess, then took to her personal TikTok account (@jesssoolio) to share their story, gaining much praise from netizens.

Haidilao staff accidentally charges pair only S$1.05 for S$105 meal

In her TikTok video, Jess shared that staff mistakenly charged her S$1.05 instead of S$150 for her Haidilao meal at Yishun.

Judging by the receipts, it’s likely that the staff member accidentally typed in a decimal point while keying the sum into the card terminal.

In response to MS News’ queries, Jess shared that she was having an early Mother’s Day lunch with her mum that day.

While leaving, however, they found that their credit card bill was inaccurate.

The pair initially thought the S$1.05 was an additional credit card charge, but Jess confirmed there was a mistake in the bill after checking her bank account.

Pair returns to store to clarify bill & pay remainder

Jess told MS News that they were initially conflicted about whether they should return to the restaurant, worried that the charge hasn’t been reflected on the bank statement.

However, they were afraid that the staff member who processed their payment would get in trouble, and eventually decided to seek clarification.

Jess continued that the manager they spoke to looked for the staff whose name was on the bill.

However, as he approached the supposed staff, the pair realised she was not the same person who had settled their payment earlier on.

It turned out that the staff member responsible had used their colleague’s account when billing the pair.

Upon figuring out what had happened, staff members at the restaurant thanked Jess and her mother for their integrity.

The restaurant employee, whose name was on the bill, would apparently have had to pay the balance if not for their honest actions.

Jess also shared that the manager eventually voided the initial transaction before billing them the correct amount.

As a token of appreciation for their honesty, the pair also received return vouchers for future visits.

Honesty is the best policy

In the comment section of her video, several TikTok users sang praises for Jess’ and her mother’s honesty.

Another netizen revealed they would have missed the mistake if they were in their shoes, as they do not usually check their bills.

If you happen to fall under this category, perhaps this is a timely reminder to always check your bill after paying.

Of course, a handful of people also admitted that they wouldn’t have returned if they were in their position.

The pair’s experience definitely echoes the proverb “honesty is the best policy”.

If not for them, an innocent staff member would have had to fork up over S$100 for their colleague’s mistake.

