Over 900 Hajj pilgrims die from extreme heat in Mecca, majority are from Egypt

Over 900 Hajj pilgrims die from extreme heat as temperature in Mecca hit 51.8°C.

Nearly a thousand Hajj pilgrims have died from heatstroke amid scorching temperatures in Mecca.

The heatwave caused temperatures to soar past 50°C just as millions descended upon Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage.

The majority of the casualties are Egyptians, accounting for nearly 2/3 of the total death toll.

Death toll jumps due to intense heat

An Arab diplomat reportedly told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that at least 600 Egyptians have died as the mercury reached up to 51.8°C.

Many of the Egyptian victims were reportedly unregistered and as such, did not have access to air-conditioned facilities that allow pilgrims to cool down after outdoor prayers.

In addition to the Egyptians, 60 Jordanians have reportedly died.

The diplomat also confirmed that pilgrims from Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia and Iraqi Kurdistan were among the other victims.

Meanwhile, another diplomat reported 68 deaths among Indian pilgrims.

As of Thursday (20 June), the death toll at the Hajj has reached 922.

Nearly 2 million pilgrims expected to take part in this year’s Hajj

More than 1.8 million pilgrims are expected to take part in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, which started last Friday (14 June) and ended on Wednesday (19 June).

However, this is not the first time that pilgrims have died during the Hajj pilgrimage — 200 worshippers, mostly from Indonesia, reportedly died during last year’s Hajj.

Anxious relatives and friends have since taken to social media to seek information regarding missing pilgrims.

Pilgrimage coincided with hot summer in recent years

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims who are physically and financially able are required to perform it at least once in their lifetime.

The timing of the Hajj follows the Islamic lunar calendar.

While this means that the Hajj gets brought forward each year, the pilgrimage has coincided with the sweltering Saudi summer in recent years.

