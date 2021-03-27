Hamster Chews Off Large Chunk Of $50 Bill, Owner Manages To Piece It Back With Friend’s Help

Many Singaporeans like to keep pets as they’re cute and spark joy in our lives. It doesn’t even matter if we’re spending a fortune to take care of them.

However, the owner of one pet who’s literally eating up her money probably needs to be more dedicated than most.

Source

The naughty hamster nibbled off a large portion of its owner’s $50 bill, and she sought advice from the Internet on how to get her money back.

Hamster escaped from ‘house’

In a Facebook post in the Singapore Syrian Hamster Group, the owner of a cute but clearly quite mischievous hamster said the critter escaped from its “house”.

Source

Apparently, the 1st thing it did with its freedom was to seek out money that just happened to be casually lying around.

Source

It sunk his teeth into a juicy $50 bill, and our 1st President Yusof Ishak was left with “no face to see people”.

Netizens ask her to exchange bill at bank

The OP thus asked the group what she could do with the chewed-up bill.

One reply advised her to head to the bank and ask them if she could exchange it for the full value, as the serial numbers could still be seen.

Source

‘Saving face’ important for our dollar bills

However, she tried and was unsuccessful.

That’s because – and this is something we didn’t previously know – President Yusof’s face has been unfortunately disfigured. That rendered the bill worthless.

Source

Who knew that “saving face” was important not only for your parents, but for dollar bills as well?

Owner manages to piece bill back together

Later, the owner revealed that she was going back to the bank to try again.

That’s because she miraculously managed to piece the bill back together and seal it with tape.

President Yusof is whole again.

Source

She said her friend spent almost 1 hour helping her put it back together.

Looks like her wayward pet may be off the hook – for now.

Source

Another netizen’s hamster damaged 3 shirts

Another netizen related her own naughty hamster story.

Source

Apparently, her hamster also escaped, and caused considerable damage too.

The creature made holes in 3 of her husband’s shirts.

And instead of targeting the cheap shirts, it seemingly knew how to feast on the expensive Fred Perry ones instead.

Source

Looks like there isn’t just one hamster with expensive taste in town.

Pet owners shouldn’t leave valuable items lying around

When people own a pet, they’re usually prepared for some money to go down the drain.

But what they don’t expect is for the pet to actually damage our valuables.

However, if you have a pet, it’s probably a good idea not to leave anything precious lying around.

We’re sure the joy of caring for a living animal must far outweigh any delight from lifeless material goods.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and Facebook.