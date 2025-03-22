Woman in China gets hand stuck in boyfriend’s mouth, they go to hospital while ‘conjoined’

Woman’s hand gets stuck in boyfriend’s mouth while performing viral challenge

A bizarre incident in China left a couple “conjoined” after the woman’s hand became stuck in her boyfriend’s mouth, prompting them to head to the hospital still in that state.

In a viral video circulated across social media, the man was seen walking into the hospital with the woman’s fist lodged firmly in his mouth.

Saliva drips from man’s mouth as woman’s hand is stuck in it

As a friend recording the video breaks out into laughter, the boyfriend holds on to his girlfriend’s arm for support while appearing to almost choke on it.

Later, he sits in a waiting room, with his face flushed and saliva dripping uncontrollably from his mouth.

Despite the uncomfortable situation, he still manages to laugh, apparently still seeing the funny side.

Couple were attempting viral social media challenge

The couple arrived at the emergency department of a hospital in Jilin province on Tuesday (18 March) afternoon, reported China’s NetEase News.

They had reportedly been attempting a viral “hand-eating challenge” from social media where the boyfriend opened his mouth wide and the girlfriend inserted her clenched fist.

However, when she tried to withdraw her hand, it became stuck.

Describing the sensation, the woman said:

His throat made a ‘gurgling’ sound, and saliva flowed down my wrist to my elbow. It felt like my hand was stuck in a meat grinder.

The couple tried various methods to free her hand without success and eventually had no choice but to head to the hospital.

Doctor separates couple after 20 minutes

Dr Zhang Mingyuan (name transliterated from Chinese), who handled the case, said the woman’s hand got stuck as muscle spasms caused her boyfriend’s mouth to become locked in this position. It resulted in a vicious cycle where the more he hurt, the harder he bit down.

Firstly, nurses were instructed to play soothing music to calm him down and prevent him from choking or vomiting.

Dr Zhang then used a mouth opener to keep the man’s jaw open and administered a muscle relaxant.

He then rotated the woman’s wrist slowly, using the sliding properties of the jaw joint to release the lock, finally separating the couple after more than 20 minutes.

The doctor explained that while the human mouth might seem soft, it actually contains three “bite danger zones”: the teeth, cheekbones, and joint protrusions.

Forcefully pulling the mouth apart could cause nerve damage or dislocate the jaw, he added.

