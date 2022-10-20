McDonald’s S’pore Happy Meal Toys Let Kiddos Pretend They Run A Fast Food Restaurant

McDonald’s ‘Let’s Play’ Happy Meal Series Has Cash Register And Patty Grill Machine

For many, McDonald’s Happy Meal toys have been a huge part of our childhood, and that might even be the case as they journey into adulthood.

Well, the Golden Arches are now bringing back some classic toys that will let kiddos pretend they’re running a fast-food restaurant.

From Thursday (20 Oct), McDonald’s will be offering their ‘Let’s Play’ series of Happy Meal toys that includes a miniature cash register, delivery bag, grill machine, and drive-thru microphone.

The fun-sized toys will be available till 16 Nov, and will be rotated on a weekly basis.

McDelivery bag & grill machine lets kids run their own restaurant

As kids, many enjoy playing ‘kitchen’, pretending to call the shots at their very own ‘restaurant’. With McDonald’s latest Happy Meal toys, kids can now run their very own fast-food restaurant.

For the first week from 20 Oct to 26 Oct, children can get a Burger Happy Meal toy or a Spinning Menu Cash Register.

After all, they’ll need a cash register to collect all the moolah they’ll earn from their ‘restaurant’ — this one even appears to accept card payments too.

From 27 Oct to 2 Nov, McDonald’s will be offering toys that allow kids to run their own drive-thrus as well.

With the Crew Visor and Microphone as well as the Drive Thru Order Microphone, they’ll be able to collect their customers’ orders without any issues.

The following week, from 3 Nov to 9 Nov, kids can collect the Happy Meal Box and Tray and McDelivery Bag Surprise.

For the last week, from 10 to 16 Nov, they can get their hands on a Patty Grill Machine to flip their own patties and create their own McDonald’s burgers.

Alternatively, they can also choose to get an Orange Juice Dispenser, completing their customers’ Happy Meal set with a cup of refreshing OJ.

‘I Can’ book series for kids who’re bookworms

If your little one is more of a bookworm, they can also choose to get a book with their Happy Meals.

A collaboration with Little People Big Dreams, McDonald’s will also be introducing an ‘I Can’ book series that features inspirational figures from around the world.

These individuals have made an impact on the world and will serve as role models for kids, reminding them that they can do so too.

This week, the book ‘I Can Be A Sports Champion’ is available, and features former world number one tennis player Evonne Goolagong, former F1 Champion Ayrton Senna, and former boxer and activist, Muhammad Ali.

There are a total of 12 books in this series exclusively created for McDonald’s.

Available till 16 Nov while stocks last

The ‘Let’s Play’ and ‘I Can’ series of Happy Meal toys and books are now available at all McDonald’s outlets with every Happy Meal purchase.

However, do note that quantities are limited and that they’re available on a while stocks last basis.

If you’re a Happy Meal toy collector or have a kid who is, you might want to head to your nearest McDonald’s outlet to get your hands on the new collection soon.

Featured images adapted from Mcdonald’s Antipolo Simbahan on Facebook.