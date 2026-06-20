HarbourFront Centre to cease operations on 27 July, S’pore Cruise Centre moving 70m away

HarbourFront Centre to be redeveloped into 33-storey flagship commercial development

HarbourFront Centre, a building that dates back to 2003, will cease operations on 27 July, it announced in a Facebook post on Friday (19 June).

This also means that the Singapore Cruise Centre (SCC) will be moving to a brand-new terminal less than 70m away.

HarbourFront Centre tenants told that leases would end in July

The redevelopment of HarbourFront Centre was announced last year, with tenants reportedly receiving notices that their leases would end in July 2026.

The building is set to make way for a 33-storey flagship commercial development spanning about 123,000 square metres of gross floor area and expected to be completed in the first half of 2031.

SCC to begin operations at new terminal from 7 July

Instead, the SCC, known for its ferry services to Batam, Johor and beyond, will move to 5 HarbourFront Avenue, a site just 70m from the current facility.

The remaining ferry operators, Horizon Fast Ferry, Majestic Fast Ferry, Sindo Ferry, and Indo Falcon Shipping & Travel, together with all cruise operations, will shift there from 15 July.

There will be no changes to ferry routes, destinations served, or sailing schedules.

HarbourFront Centre opened in 2003, used to be World Trade Centre

The site of HarbourFront Centre used to house the World Trade Centre, which was built in 1978.

The S$83 million complex, which included the current VivoCity, staged numerous exhibitions, fairs and concerts.

The World Trade Centre closed for redevelopment in 2000 and reopened in 2003 as HarbourFront Centre.

Also read: S’pore Cruise Centre moving to new HarbourFront terminal in July, ferry & cruise services unaffected

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Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal.