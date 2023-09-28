‘Harry Potter’ Actor Michael Gambon Who Played Professor Dumbledore Passes Away At 82

Harry Potter Actor Michael Gambon Dies Aged 82 After Suffering From Pneumonia

Despite having starred in other popular flicks such as ‘Paddington’, Sir Michael Gambon is perhaps most recognisable in his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

Sadly, like his beloved character, the actor has passed away.

After suffering from a bout of pneumonia, the 82-year-old succumbed to his illness and passed away in hospital.

‘Harry Potter’ actor Michael Gambon passes away

According to the Associated Press (AP) News, Sir Gambon passed away in hospital at the age of 82.

His publicist revealed in a statement to the media on 28 Sep that the actor had been suffering from a bout of pneumonia.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” the statement quoted his family as saying.

Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside.

The official Facebook account for the ‘Harry Potter’ movies has posted a tribute for the actor too.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon,” the post read. “He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace.”

We will forever hold his memory in our hearts.

Most famous for role as Professor Dumbledore

As one of Britain’s most legendary actors, Sir Gambon’s career is nothing to scoff at.

Working in TV and theatre, his repertoire includes critically acclaimed movies like ‘The King’s Speech’, the ‘Paddington’ movies and more recently, ‘Judy’.

Sir Gambon’s contributions to the industry were so notable that he received a knighthood in 1998 for his services to drama.

His most celebrated role, however, was definitely as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

Sir Gambon took over the character from Richard Harris, who died in 2002. Acting in six of the eight movies, he gained the adoration of Potterheads worldwide.

In a 2002 interview, he said that his work made him feel like the “luckiest man in the world” reported Reuters.

As Professor Dumbledore once famously said, “Death is but the next great adventure”. Hence, rest in peace, Sir Gambon, and here’s to your next adventure.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Variety and Harry Potter Movies on Facebook.