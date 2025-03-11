Harvey Norman Millenia Walk has up to S$500 off laptops, plus a chance to win a staycation for just S$1

Save big on top brands at the Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Ultimate Tech Show

If your laggy old laptop is slowing you down at work, it might be time for an upgrade.

On 15 and 16 March, Harvey Norman is rolling out its Ultimate Tech Show at its Millenia Walk flagship outlet, with big savings on a huge range of essential gadgets — including plenty of laptops from top brands.

There’ll also be an exciting live auction, lucky draws, and more. But if you’re there to shop, here are some top picks you won’t want to miss.

Laptops that keep up with your day (& night)

With remote work more common than ever, it’s no surprise to see people posted up in cafes, juggling emails and Zoom calls. That’s why having the right laptop can make all the difference.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition is made for digital nomads, with a lightweight design, sharp 13.8-inch high-res touchscreen, and up to 20 hours of battery life so you can breeze through your to-do list without hunting for a charger.

Plus, it comes with Microsoft 365 Personal (worth S$155), giving you all the essential tools like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint to stay productive on the go. Get it at a special price at the Harvey Norman Ultimate Tech Show.

The Asus Zenbook, priced at S$1,446 (U.P. S$1,649) with a free S$150 Harvey Norman gift card, also has everything a remote worker needs, with a powerful Ryzen 7 processor and a massive 1TB of storage packed into a sleek and portable 14-inch design.

If you’re a student constantly moving between classes and need something just as capable but even more lightweight, the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC, which weighs a mere 1.26kg, is a solid pick.

Plus, it’s down to S$1,699 (U.P. S$1,899) and comes with a free S$150 Harvey Norman gift card as well — a sweet deal for anyone needing a stylish and reliable study companion.

And when the workday or school day wraps up, the MSI Stealth 14 AI Studio A1V Ultra is ready to help you switch gears. After a full day of spreadsheets and slideshows, it’s the perfect sidekick for dominating virtual battlefields.

With NVIDIA RTX graphics, you get buttery smooth gameplay, stunning visuals, and a killer surround sound system that makes every footstep and explosion hit just right.

The MSI Stealth 14 AI Studio A1V Ultra will be available at S$2,199 plus a free S$300 Harvey Norman gift card during the Ultimate Tech Show, saving you S$300 from its original price of S$2,499.

Shop & get free gifts with your purchase

The deals don’t stop at laptops. Harvey Norman’s Ultimate Tech Show also features up to 20% off printers and up to 60% off soundbars, including the Sennheiser Ambeo Mini, priced at just S$549 (U.P. S$1,299).

As if these discounts weren’t enough to get you marking your calendar, Harvey Norman is throwing in a bunch of free gifts to make your shopping spree even sweeter.

For purchases between S$1,000 and S$1,499, you’ll get to bring home this entire range of handy accessories worth S$123:

Logitech B196 Wireless Mouse

Jisulife Life9 Handheld Fan

6-in-1 USB-C Multi Hub

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds

If your bill is between S$1,500 and S$1,999, you’ll receive a Logitech M196 Bluetooth Mouse, a 6-in-1 Type-C Multi Hub, and a Verbatim 1TB Portable SSD, all in a bundle worth S$213.

And if you spend at least S$2,000, and you’ll score the following items, worth a total of S$332:

Logitech M196 Bluetooth Mouse

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds

Verbatim 1TB Portable SSD

6-in-1 Type-C Multi Hub

Targus 15.6” Octave III Backpack

Win a staycation, TV & more at the Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Ultimate Tech Show

After scoring those epic discounts and free gifts, don’t miss the Harvey Norman auction, where you’ll find prices from as low as S$10.

You could bid for cool stuff like the MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop, Acer Widescreen LCD Monitor, Apple Watch Series 9 and SE, Sony wireless headphones, or an 85” Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV.

There’s more — with a minimum spend of S$100 in a single receipt, you can try your luck at the Lucky Draw and Sure Win Claw Machine for prizes like a staycation at Studio M Hotel, Philips 4K UHD Google TV, or a Nintendo Switch.

All these exclusive deals and fun are happening at the Harvey Norman Ultimate Tech Show at its Millenia Walk flagship store, so mark your calendar and get ready to head down. Details below:



Harvey Norman Ultimate Tech Show

Address: 9 Raffles Boulevard 01-59 to 63, Millenia Walk, 039596

Dates: 15 – 16 March

Opening hours: 10.30am – 9.30pm

Nearest MRT station: Promenade

For more details, visit the official website and follow Harvey Norman on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date with the latest events and promotions.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Harvey Norman.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from MSI Gaming on Facebook. Photography by Jaslyn Tan.