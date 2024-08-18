Hassan Sunny retires from international football at age 40, fans pay tribute to him

Hassan Sunny thanks Singapore as he retires from international football

After a 20-year career between the sticks, Singaporean goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has retired from international football.

The 40-year-old made the announcement over Instagram on Sunday (18 Aug), thanking Singapore and wishing the national team all the best for the future.

Hassan Sunny will miss ‘so much’ as he retires

Since he made his international debut in 2004, Hassan said his footballing journey with the national team had been a “roller coaster ride”.

Despite the many ups and downs, he cherished every moment as it was always an honour to represent his country, he added, saying,

I have never regarded myself as the best, but I always fought my way up, giving 100% in trainings and matches.

However, the time has come to “step aside and let the younger goalkeepers take over”, he said, adding that he will miss the team bus rides, overseas travels, packed stadiums, and “so much more”.

Hassan Sunny retires with 115 caps

In a statement on Sunday, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said Hassan signs off with a whopping 115 caps for his country, keeping 21 clean sheets.

That makes him Singapore’s most-capped goalkeeper.

His first cap was earned on 18 Feb 2004 during a World Cup qualifier against India at the age of just 19, FAS said, adding,

His agility, sharp reflexes and commanding presence in the six-yard box enabled Hassan to gradually establish himself as a key player in the team.

His 100th cap was also against India, during a friendly in Ho Chi Minh City on 24 Sept 2022. On that occasion, he was given the captain’s armband and presented with a memento jersey.

Among the honours he has won are the AFF Championship in 2004 and 2007, a bronze medal at the Southeast Asian Games in 2007 and four Singapore Premier League titles with four different clubs — the only player in history to do so.

While he will no longer shine on the international stage, he continues to turn out for Albirex Niigata (S) in the Singapore Premier League, where he has made more than 471 appearances.

He’s known for saves in World Cup qualifier against Thailand

Hassan was most recently known for his memorable performance during World Cup qualifier against Thailand in June.

Though Singapore lost 3-1, he made 11 crucial saves, preventing Thailand from scoring more and helping China make it to the next round.

This caused him to achieve viral fame among the Chinese, who flocked to his nasi padang stall in Tampines.

“This unique cross-cultural support further cemented his status as a beloved figure both on and off the field,” FAS said.

Fans pay tribute to a ‘legend’

Unsurprisingly, many netizens paid tribute to him on the post where he announced his retirement, calling him a “legend” and “Superman”.

Several made reference to his heroics against Thailand which “saved” the Chinese team.

A fan wished him all the best in Chinese, saying she was glad to have watched and cheered him on before he retired. She also urged him to visit Chinese more often and that “Chinese forever welcomes” him.

Fellow Singaporean footballer Ikhsan Fandi called him “The Great Wall” and said he’ll be missed.

He’s keeping himself busy

Hassan will apparently be keeping himself busy even after retiring from international football.

He continues to visit China, posting on Instagram on 15 Aug that he had arrived in Chengdu.

On 14 Aug, he announced that he had been appointed as the brand ambassador for Hamilton Singapore, a brand of strollers.

All this on top of continuing to operate his nasi padang stall, which was visited by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife earlier this month.

As Hassan was quoted by FAS as saying, he’s “excited” about the next chapter of his career and the chance to contribute to the game in different ways.

