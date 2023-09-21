Hawker In M’sia Faints While Frying Chicken Chop, Falls Headfirst Into Hot Oil & Passes Away

Hawker In Malaysia Faints While Frying Chicken Chop, Falls Into Pot Of Boiling Oil

Accidents in the kitchen may not exactly be uncommon, but it’s not every day that we hear about people meeting their doom while preparing food.

A hawker in Malaysia, however, met his demise after falling head-first into a pot of boiling oil while he was frying chicken.

Even though the man was still alive after falling into the pot, he didn’t make it for much longer, as he succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital.

Hawker falls into pot of boiling oil while frying chicken chop

According to Guang Ming Daily, the incident happened on Tuesday (19 Sep) afternoon at a food centre in Perak, Malaysia.

The victim, 58-year-old Liu You Cai (name transliterated from Chinese), reportedly ran a famous chicken chop rice stall there.

On the day of the incident, Liu was going about his usual routine of frying chicken when he suddenly fainted.

After losing consciousness, he reportedly fell head-first into a pot of boiling hot oil, scalding his face in the process.

Despite the freak incident, Liu was allegedly still alive when paramedics arrived at the scene.

Rescuers later put an oxygen mask on Liu before conveying him to Kuala Kangsar Hospital.

Sadly, the hawker succumbed to his injuries in the hospital about 1.5 hours later.

Known as a pet lover

Speaking to Guang Ming Daily, Liu’s brother shared that the victim’s entire face was burned by the boiling oil.

He reportedly also sustained injuries to his chest and back.

According to the older Liu, the victim’s cause of death was second-degree burns and asphyxiation.

Liu’s brother also shared that he suffered from high blood pressure and had been advised to get more rest.

However, he apparently had difficulties finding time to rest given how brisk business was at his stall.

A fellow hawker at the food centre also told Sinchew Daily that there was something unusual about the hawker on the day of the incident.

Normally, the 58-year-old would allegedly get angry when he heard about customers who forgot to collect their food.

On that day, however, he did not respond to the hawker when she informed him about such an incident.

Liu’s mother-in-law who runs a food stall also shared that he often complained about dizzy spells. He would apparently work six days a week and spend his rest day, which was on Monday, preparing ingredients at the stall.

Hawkers at the food centre remember Liu as an animal lover — he would reportedly cook meals before and after work to feed the stray animals living near his stall.

He also has 10 dogs at home and would spend about RM2,000 (S$581) on their food each month.

MS News extends our condolences to Mr Liu’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.

