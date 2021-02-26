Mad ‘Bout Pawz Shares Plight Of HDB-Approved Dog In Need Of A New Home

Every dog deserves a dedicated adopter that can love and care for them throughout their lifetime. While finding a forever home isn’t always a quick process, a particular doggo has been seeking one for a while now.

Animal welfare group Mad ’bout pawz shared the plight of Loca—an HDB-approved male dog. He may be homeless by Monday (1 Mar), so volunteers have been actively searching for a fosterer or adopter that can take him in.

Source

If you’re interested in welcoming another doggo to your fam, here’s what you need to know about this gentle creature.

HDB-approved dog seeks a home

Loca is a 6-year-old male dog who has been neutered, vaccinated, and trained.

Source

His ideal companion is someone who is gentle, patient, and has past experience raising dogs.

As long as he stays within his comfort zone, he remains well-behaved.

Source

However, his worry or nervousness may be triggered when encountering busy places, loud noises, other dogs, and new people. Hence, fosterers or adopters are advised to set a routine and give him time to adapt to new situations.

Source

Thanks to the effort of his past fosterers, Loca has become smart and adaptable.

With a bit more training and proper care, he can be a well-behaved and responsive doggo.

Source

Previous family kept dog in a playpen throughout the day

Loca appears to be in good health but this has not always been the case.

Source

Last October, a post from Mad ‘bout pawz revealed that he endured poor treatment from his first family for 6 years. He was allegedly stuck in a tiny playpen and had scars on his body.

Source

The former owner shared that Loca was a month old when he was brought into her family. Sadly, her father regularly hit Loca with bamboo and splashed water on him.

Source

At that time, the former owner was married and pregnant, so the family could not afford to take care of him.

Source

Volunteers soon discovered that Loca was not trained, grass trained, microchipped, or vaccinated. He also suffered from an ear infection, malnutrition, kidney issues, liver problems, and a severe skin allergy.

Source

Making good progress with fosterer

Despite his traumatic experience, Loca has been able to move forward and make progress thanks to his current fosterers and regular appointments to the vet.

Source

His fosterer recalls that he became close with Loca upon meeting him at Yishun Park.

Source

After 4 weeks of staying with his new family, Loca gained weight and seemed happier and healthier.

Source

Not surprisingly, he has trust issues due to past treatment. His dislikes include water, walking in the rain, and being pulled by the collar. Yet, after 2 weeks, he was able to warm up to his fosterers.

Source

While he has received much love, it seems that his previous fosterers cannot keep him due to personal reasons.

HDB-approved dog may be homeless soon

Since Loca may be homeless again on Monday (1 Mar), volunteers are seeking a new fosterer or adopter for him.

Keen adopters will have to implement a training programme to rehabilitate him, and be able to support him throughout the process.

In the meantime, Loca will likely be at a pet boarding facility, where fees range from $500 – $700 per month, excluding rehabilitation.

Along with his training programme, the organisation believes they’ll need roughly $2,000 to help Loca. Animal lovers who are keen to contribute may contact them via Facebook.

Hope Loca finds his furever home

Caring for a dog takes time and effort, so we sincerely hope that Loca ends up with a loving family.

Interested adopters or fosterers can reach out through the Mad ‘bout pawz Facebook page to find out more. Likewise, concerned locals can also get in touch with the organisation if they’d like to donate funds for his boarding and treatment.

Loca has been through a lot already, so let’s do what we can to help him lead a comfortable life.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.