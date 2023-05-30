May BTO Launch Includes Serangoon North Flats, HDB Virtual Queue Stretches Over 1 Hour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

May 2023 BTO Sales Launch Sees Long Queue On HDB Website

On Tuesday (30 May), the Housing Development Board (HDB) had its May 2023 Build-To-Order (BTO) sales launch of over 5,000 flats in four towns.

With homes available in popular towns like Kallang/Whampoa and Serangoon, it’s no surprise that interest was high.

Since the exercise began at 3pm, prospective buyers have had to wait over an hour in a virtual waiting room just to access the sales launch page and view the projects.

Of course, this is still a relief from having to physically queue, especially in the recent warm weather.

Hour-long queue on HDB website shortly after launch

Shortly after the launch today (30 May), MS News tried joining other users queuing on HDB’s website and found ourselves staring at a waiting screen.

The exercise seems especially popular, as the virtual queue hasn’t been this congested in a while.

One reason might be that the wait time for these flats is around three years, compared to four or more in previous exercises.

As at 4.22pm, the wait time decreased somewhat — to below an hour, but still around 50 minutes.

Those who manage to reach this page should pray that your WiFi connection remains stable, lest you miss your turn and have to queue all over again.

Users also commented that there is no press release, which doesn’t allow them to view more information about the new flats.

Locations include Farrer Park, Bedok South, Serangoon & Tengah

If you’re wondering whether or not to join the queue, here’s some info on the projects:

Bedok South Blossoms (Bedok) — 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room & 3Gen

Farrer Park Arena (Kallang/Whampoa) — 3-room & 4-room

Serangoon North Vista (Serangoon) — 4-room & 5-room

Parc Meadow @ Tengah (Tengah) — 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room & 5-room

Plantation Verge (Tengah) — 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room & 5-room

According to HDB, you’ll only have to wait just over three years for Parc Meadow @ Tengah to be complete, which is quite short.

The estate will also be situated within 1km of Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) (Primary) when it moves to its new site in 2030.

Including the 5,495 new flats and the Sales-of-Balance Flats (SBFs), there are more than 6,900 units on offer in this exercise.

Considering the seemingly high interest, we’d suggest checking them out soon.

