5-Room Bedok & Serangoon BTO Flats To Be Launched In May, Located Near MRT Stations

HDB To Launch BTO Flats In Bedok & Serangoon For First Time In Years

The Housing & Developing Board (HDB) seems to be on a roll lately, launching multiple Build to Order (BTO) projects seemingly in succession. Most exciting perhaps is a sneak preview of the launch in May, which will include homes in Bedok and Serangoon.

Besides being the first new flats there in years, the projects will also have 5-room units up for grabs, which is quite a rare opportunity these days.

Those eyeing homes in these neighbourhoods should keep reading.

Bedok & Serangoon BTO flats part of May launch

HDB gave a sneak preview of the exciting May launch in their press release on Tuesday (28 Feb).

In a brief section at the bottom of the page, HDB said that it will offer roughly 5,400 flats in the following towns/estates in May:

Tengah

Bedok

Kallang Whampoa

Serangoon

A check on their website shows that a total of 1,630 units will be in Bedok, comprising these flat types:

2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

5-room

3Gen

The exact location is unclear but a map shows that the area is near the junction of Bedok South Road and Bedok South Avenue 3.

The spot also seems relatively close to Tanah Merah MRT station, promising easy accessibility to residents there.

Over in Serangoon, only 4- and 5-room units will be available, making up a total of 330 flats.

From the map, the flats appear to be near Serangoon North Avenue 1 and Yio Chu Kang Road, not too far from the Serangoon North MRT station which is under construction.

The estate will also be a stone’s throw away from several schools, including the popular Rosyth School.

First flats in both neighbourhoods in years

According to The Straits Times (ST), the upcoming launch in May will be the first new units offered in both estates in years.

HDB last launched new flats in Bedok in 2016 and larger flats in Serangoon before 2002. The imminent exercise is thus expected to generate a lot of interest.

Prior to this, they would only offer 5-room flats in non-mature estates and only certain mature estates far from the city centre.

Hopefully, with the upcoming BTO exercise, folks seeking spacious homes in coveted estates of their liking will be able to secure their dream units.

If you’re such a hopeful, keep tabs on HDB’s website and Facebook page for the latest updates. Happy house hunting and good luck!

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.