All Singaporean HDB Households To Receive GST U-Save Vouchers In Jan 2021

There’s no doubt that financial recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is a long and difficult road.

Thankfully, efforts are ongoing to help tide us through, including the upcoming distribution of GST U-Save vouchers to Singaporean HDB households.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the update in a press release today (2 Jan).

Roughly 940,000 HDB households will get GST vouchers

According to MOF, about 940,000 HDB households will be receiving their GST Voucher (GSTV) — U-Save this month.

The voucher is part of the Care & Support Package which Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat announced last year.

Here are the amounts each household stands to receive, according to their HDB flat size:

Source

MOF explains that January’s installment will help to cover utilities for the following periods across the respective flat types:

1 & 2-room – 3 – 4 months’ worth of utility bills

3 & 4-room – 1 – 2 months’ worth of utility bills

Larger families to receive more

While the upcoming GSTV is reportedly double the regular amount, families with 5 or more members stand to receive even more.

Source

MOF states that for these families, they’ll receive 2.5 times more than their regular GSTV — U-Save.

With this contribution, they hope to help lower- and middle-income households manage their expenses.

Hope this will help ease families’ financial concerns

As we’re finding ways to adapt to the current economic climate, we’re thankful for the various forms of help the Government is providing to residents.

Every amount counts towards alleviating our financial woes, especially for those in desperate situations.

We hope that this will be sufficient for the time being, while people are trying to get back on their feet.

For those in need of additional help, you may consider applying for other types of assistance like the Covid-19 recovery grant.

Here’s to hoping that things will get better soon, and that we’re on the path to recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Dickson Phua on Flickr.