HDB Handicap Lot Allegedly Too Small With No Ramps

Handicap parking lots are typically designed with extra space and flatter pathways for ease of access. However, the contractor of this parking lot in Singapore must have missed the memo entirely.

A photo of a peculiar parking lot was shared in the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group on Friday (27 Aug).

Netizens were left puzzled at the sight of the parking lot, with many asking the point to it since it likely won’t serve users with disabilities well.

Handicap parking lots have a minimum size

The Facebook post claims that the parking lot is at a new BTO estate in Singapore.

Besides looking particularly small, it appears to lack an access ramp leading to the void decks on either side of the parking space.

According to the Code on Accessibility in the Built Environment, handicap parking lots need to have the minimum dimensions of 4,800mm by 3,600mm.

This is so that there is ample space for wheelchair users to alight from their vehicles, among other reasons.

With reference to the requirements above, this lot certainly doesn’t look like it meets the basic standards. It also appears to be missing proper signage.

Netizens puzzled at the sight of parking lot

Netizens who stumbled upon the photo could easily spot the problem with the parking lot. Many questioned the purpose of having a handicap parking lot that doesn’t serve those who need them most.

One netizen suggested that the design may have been a mistake by the contractor.

Another netizen expressed their disappointment with the apparent lack of care towards the design of the lot.

One handicapped netizen shared that from his experiences, poorly designed facilities are a common feature in Singapore.

MS News has contacted the Housing Development Board (HDB) for comments on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Singapore should review disability-friendly designs

For the able-bodied, Singapore may seem like a paradise. Travelling from one end to another has never been easier.

However, the reality for a person with disabilities may be entirely different. With parking lots such as these, there seems to be an apparent disconnect between contractors and the affected people.

We hope that these designs can be reviewed and continually updated over the years. Singapore needs to be for everyone and that includes individuals who rely on wheelchairs and other walking aids.

