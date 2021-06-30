6 TEL Stations Including Mayflower & Caldecott To Open Soon

As Singapore takes steps towards further reopening, various sectors of society are making their own progress too, including public transportation. Just today, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) revealed exciting news about the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

After 3 stations on the new line opened last year, 6 more are set to follow suit soon.

Lentor Station

Once they’re ready in Aug, residents living nearby can have easier access to the MRT and enjoy shorter travel times.

6 TEL stations open to public on 28 Aug

In a Facebook live stream today (30 Jun), LTA announced the upcoming opening of 6 TEL stations, namely:

Springleaf

Lentor

Mayflower

Bright Hill

Upper Thomson

Caldecott

Initially due to open earlier in Q3 2020, they’ve faced some delays due to the evolving Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

But now that structural works have been completed, the stations are on track for a 28 Aug opening.

Stages 1 & 2 will benefit roughly 100,000 households

Along with the 3 operational stations in Woodlands, Woodlands South, as well as North, the expanded TEL will likely benefit 100,000 households that can enjoy easier access to the MRT.

Specifically, the LTA stated that these households will be within a 10-minute walk of their closest MRT stations. Not only will they have stations close to home, but LTA also explained that the line will reduce travel times significantly, by up to 50%.

The Straits Times (ST) also reported that the TEL stations will interchange with the following MRT lines, making commutes across the island much smoother:

East-West Line (EWL)

North-South Line (NSL)

North-East Line (NEL)

Circle Line

Downtown Line

Caldecott Station

Over time, the completion of the entire TEL is expected to benefit 500,000 households in its early years, before the number rises to over a million eventually, noted LTA.

Greater inclusivity on station platforms

Besides improving islandwide commutes, the stations themselves will be more accessible to all commuters too, as Transport Minister S Iswaran mentioned in the live stream.

The Upper Thomson station, for example, which is near the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped and Lighthouse School, will have stronger colour contrasts to aid visually impaired commuters.

All stations will also have handrails and backrests fitted on their platform seats for the benefit of senior citizens and commuters with mobility difficulties.

A more efficient & robust transport system

With the upcoming 6 stations, we’re certain that many more people will appreciate the greater convenience they can soon enjoy.

Shorter commutes to different destinations mean less anxiety, and more peace of mind to get work done or spend precious time with loved ones.

Kudos to the LTA for getting the projects back on track, and helping people get around the city more quickly.

