35-Year-Old Man Spotted Dangling From Bedok HDB Parapet, Apprehended Under Mental Health Act

Man Arrested After Dangling Off 11th-Floor Bedok HDB Parapet

Authorities apprehended a 35-year-old man after rescuing him from a parapet of an HDB block in Bedok.

Footage circulating online showed the man dangling off the side of the block from the waist down.

Negotiators managed to get the man to safety after two hours. Rescuers from the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) were also on-site to render assistance.

The police later arrested the man under the Mental Health Act.

Man seen dangling from Bedok HDB on 22 Jan morning

According to 8world News, the incident happened on Monday (22 Jan) morning.

In videos and pictures circulating online, a man was seen dangling off a parapet from the waist down, barely clinging to the edge of the structure.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, police said they received a call for assistance at Block 517 Bedok North Avenue 2 at about 9.55am.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man whose lower body was hanging off the parapet next to the corridor.

As such, the police determined that the man might pose a danger to himself.

Officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) and the SCDF also responded to the case, the police added.

After two hours of negotiations, CNU officers managed to convince the man to get off the parapet and brought him to safety at around 11.43am.

2 safety life air packs & DART rescuers deployed as a precaution: SCDF

In response to MS News‘ queries, an SCDF spokesperson confirmed the incident on 22 Jan at the above location. There, they found a person dangling from the ledge on the 11th floor.

SCDF subsequently deployed two safety life air packs when they arrived at the scene.

Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were also on standby as a precautionary measure.

The police later arrested the man under the Mental Health Act. No one was injured from the incident, 8world reported.

