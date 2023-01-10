HDB Takes Action Against 53 Owners For Not Occupying Flats, 21 Units Reacquired Due To MOP Infringement

HDB Has Taken Action Against 53 Owners Between Jan 2017 & Nov 2022

On Monday (9 Jan), National Development Minister Desmond Lee emphasised that HDB would take action against owners who violate the rules and regulations.

This includes owners who conduct unauthorised renting, and list flats for resale in “brand new” condition.

From 2017 to 2022, HDB has taken enforcement action against 53 flat owners and reacquired 21 units.

HDB detects potential rule violations through several methods

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (9 Jan), Mr Lee said owners who are unable to fulfil the minimum occupation period (MOP) are required to return their flats to HDB.

Between January 2017 and December 2022, 258 build-to-order (BTO) and 168 resale flats have been returned to HDB. He explained that this was due to changes in the owner’s circumstances within the MOP, rendering them ineligible to own a flat.

Such circumstances include divorce or separation, death, and medical reasons.

As these owners did not fulfil the MOP, they were not allowed to sell their flats on the open market. However, appeals can be made and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Mr Lee noted that HDB detects potential breaches of rules and regulations through the following methods:

Regular flat inspections

Feedback from members of the public and property agents

Usage of data analytics

While investigating potential violations, HDB tries to strike a balance, he said. “On the one hand, we want to ensure HDB rules are complied with by detecting and deterring errant owners.

“On the other hand, we do not want to overly impinge upon the privacy of the 1.1 million HDB homeowners, the vast majority of whom abide by the rules,” he said.

Random checks conducted to detect rulebreakers

Mr Lee also noted that HDB conducts 500 random inspections to detect rulebreakers every month, such as unauthorised renting and non-occupation of flats.

Since 2017, they have also inspected around 35,000 homes to conduct random checks.

Besides that, HDB also looks into reports of alleged rule violations from members of the public and property agents. For instance, flats being listed for resale in “brand-new” condition.

Between 2017 and 2022, HDB received around 4,700 reports concerning the potential violations of MOP rules.

“As part of the HDB resale process, HDB also conducts inspection on all HDB flats involved in a resale transaction. Flats that have been found to be in bare or “brand-new” condition will be flagged up for further checks,” he said.

He added that HDB receives information about suspected rule infringement across all flat types. Should any infringement be established, action will be taken, and the transaction cannot proceed.

21 out of 53 errant owners had their flats reacquired

Mr Lee warned that HDB regards the violation of rules as a serious matter, and would not hesitate to take action against errant owners.

Depending on the degree of infringement, HDB may issue a written warning, a fine of up to S$50,000, or compulsorily acquire the flat.

“From January 2017 to November 2022, HDB had taken action against 53 owners who had not occupied their flats.

“Of these 53, 21 had their flats compulsorily acquired due to MOP infringement,” he said.

He also stressed that owners whose flats are compulsorily acquired by HDB will also face other consequences, such as being debarred from purchasing subsidised flats or taking over such flats by way of change in ownership.

