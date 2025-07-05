5 lesser-known facts about He Ting Ru, from cat mum to multi-sport Cambridge grad

All you need to know about politician He Ting Ru

He Ting Ru is no stranger to Singaporeans who follow local politics closely.

The Sengkang Member of Parliament (MP) and Workers’ Party (WP) member — who currently serves as the party’s treasurer — has made headlines for her fiery speeches in Parliament, as well as her work championing causes such as mental health, women’s issues, and transparent governance.

Ms He first began volunteering with the party in 2011, and after nearly a decade of groundwork, was elected as MP for Sengkang GRC in July 2020.

But beyond her poised public image and sharp debates in parliament, there’s a lot more to He Ting Ru than meets the eye.

From wrangling cats at home to rowing on icy rivers during her university days, here are 5 lesser-known facts about He Ting Ru that might just surprise you.

1. She’s a cat mum to many cats

Many people unwind with a book or a show after work. He Ting Ru, on the other hand, goes home to three children and multiple cats.

Ms He, who is married to ex-WP member Terence Tan, previously shared glimpses of her feline-filled life, saying that her family initially adopted only a few to help keep rats at bay.

In a 2015 interview, Ms He said 12 to 13 cats have passed through her household, and some cats were taken in only as foster pets.

However, they still continued to stay with her.

“We wanted to give them away but thought better of it,” she said.

2. She was a footballer and rower at Cambridge, and now does Kendo

Before becoming a lawyer and MP, He Ting Ru was a multi-sport athlete during her university days.

While studying at the University of Cambridge, she played college football, was part of the rowing crew, and even trained in Kendo, a traditional Japanese martial art.

She described Kendo’s philosophy as interesting, saying that “a lot of it can be carried into everyday life”.

She admired how the sport promotes respect over bravado. “You’re not allowed to cheer when you win a fight,” she noted.

“You have to acknowledge the fact that your opponent has spent the same amount of effort and the same amount of training work as you have,” said Ms He.

“And I think this amount of respect is unfortunately lacking in Singapore politics.”

3. She originally studied science, not law

While Ms He is best known as a corporate lawyer by profession, her academic roots lie in something else entirely: Natural Sciences.

She pursued her undergraduate studies in Natural Sciences at Cambridge before later qualifying as a solicitor in England and Wales.

Her legal career took her to firms in London and Frankfurt, where she dealt with cross-border mergers and corporate matters.

It’s a far cry from walkabouts in Sengkang — but it’s precisely this breadth of experience that has shaped her balanced and analytical approach to policymaking.

4. She’s attended three Pink Dot events in support of LGBTQ+ rights

In recent years, He Ting Ru has quietly but consistently shown up for the LGBTQ+ community.

She attended Pink Dot in 2023, 2024, and 2025 — becoming one of the few MPs, and among even fewer Opposition figures, to do so.

At Pink Dot 2023, she was spotted in a patterned pink dress, speaking with attendees and organisers alike.

Though she did not give a media interview that day, her presence spoke volumes.

In Parliament, she has raised questions around inclusivity, mental health, and discrimination — issues that resonate deeply with marginalised groups in Singapore.

5. She’s still studying, taking courses in governance and psychology

You’d think being a full-time MP, lawyer, and mother of three is enough to fill anyone’s plate. But He Ting Ru clearly isn’t done learning.

Even with a full plate, He Ting Ru continues to hit the books.

In 2024, she earned a Professional Development Certificate in Parliamentary Governance from McGill University.

A year later, she completed a Graduate Diploma in Applied Positive Psychology.

It’s not just for show — she’s used what she’s learnt to highlight mental wellness issues in Parliament, especially the emotional load faced by parents, caregivers, and lower-income families.

She’s also been active in debates around AI safety and regulation.

In Parliament, she has flagged concerns about deepfakes and the exploitation of women through technology, highlighting how legislation needs to keep up with innovation.

Beyond Parliament: Grounded, determined & just a little bit unexpected

He Ting Ru may be known for her calm demeanour and thoughtful contributions in Parliament, but behind the scenes, she’s just as comfortable paddling through a foggy river at dawn and wrestling a stubborn cat off her laptop.

Whether it’s science, sport, or politics, Ms He has proven that she’s more than capable of navigating tough terrain — often with grace, grit, and just the right dash of humour.

And when we wonder how she manages it all?

As any cat owner would know, you’ve got to stay one step ahead of the chaos.

Also read: 5 lesser-known facts about Eileen Chong, the former MFA diplomat who was posted to China during the pandemic

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from He Ting Ru 何廷儒 on Facebook and Facebook.