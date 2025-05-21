5 lesser-known facts about Eileen Chong, the former MFA diplomat who was posted to China during the pandemic

5 lesser-known facts about Eileen Chong, the newest NCMP

On Monday (19 May), Andre Low and Eileen Chong from the Workers’ Party (WP) were officially declared as Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs).

Their appointments follow the party’s narrow losses in Jalan Kayu SMC and Tampines GRC during the 2025 General Election (GE).

Ms Chong had been chosen from the five WP candidates in the Tampines GRC team, one of whom has experience in Parliament — Faisal Manap.

A new face in WP and now the Parliament, here are five lesser-known facts about the 33-year-old politician that might just surprise you.

1. Signature dish is braised pork

Outside of politics, Ms Chong has a passion for cooking and has since mastered a signature dish: Lor Bak (braised pork).

She credited her culinary spark to her grandmother, who has served as a “huge source of inspiration” in her life.

“That’s when I started cooking at home as a kid,” Ms Chong said, adding that cooking became a lifelong habit of hers.

She even shared her “secret recipe” over on Instagram, through a step-by-step video for those eager to recreate her dish.

2. Lived in Jurong West growing up

Ms Chong had fond memories of growing up in Jurong West, where she lived in the same HDB block as her grandparents.

“What I really enjoyed the most about it is being able to stay in very close proximity to my extended family,” she said, adding that her aunt and uncle, as well as her cousins, live down the street.

Ms Chong recalls unplanned encounters with her family in the neighborhood that made the place feel like home.

In a heartfelt post dedicated to her grandmothers, the 33-year-old politician shared more about how they have shaped her.

“My grandmothers helped build Singapore twice – first through their labour, then by raising the younger generations,” wrote Ms Chong.

She calls them ” each a giant package of strength packed into a tiny frame”, acknowledging their triumphs over a difficult start to life.

3. Adopted a rescue puppy on her 30th birthday overseas

In her downtime, Ms Chong explores different corners of Singapore with her adopted four-legged companion, Henri — whom she gave an “atas-sounding name” to “contrast his humble beginnings“.

Ms Chong and her husband welcomed the then five-month-old puppy into their lives on her 30th birthday — which was also during the peak of COVID-19 in 2022.

She fondly recalled the moment when she stepped into an adoption drive in Beijing, where Henri, a rescue dog from a construction site, was the first dog she laid eyes on.

“I felt like it was fated, so I adopted him,” said Ms Chong.

Since then, the three-year-old companion has been “a constant source of comfort and joy” for Ms Chong and her family.

“Since coming home to Singapore, we have shared many adventures and long walks all over our sunny little island,” she wrote on Instagram.

4. Worked in China during Covid-19 pandemic

From 2017 to 2024, Ms Chong worked at the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). There, she covered Singapore’s bilateral ties with China, Thailand, the Philippines, and Laos.

In 2020, Ms Chong was posted to the Singapore Embassy in Beijing, China, where she served as First Secretary (Political).

By her final year there, she had taken on the role of Deputy Head of the Political Section.

Ms Chong’s excellence started during her schooling years when she received a Singapore foreign service scholarship in 2011.

She had pursued further studies in China and then South Korea, where she later earned a Master’s in Global Affairs and Policy from Yonsei University in 2017.

“It [public service] taught me the importance of building a wide circle of friends for Singapore and keeping its flag flying high,” she shared.

“My time in public service as a Singapore diplomat has been an experience of a lifetime.”

5. Picked up Mahjong and owned mini electric scooter in Beijing

While working in Beijing, Ms Chong picked up what she called a “new life skill” — playing Mahjong.

“Grandma, grandpa, if you’re short of one player, you can count me in,” she quipped.

When asked what prompted her to learn Mahjong, Ms Chong said that during the early days of the pandemic, when restrictions were relatively mild in China, she often gathered with friends and watched them play.

“I secretly learnt it on my own,” she revealed.

Also a huge part of Ms Chong’s life in Beijing was her mini electric scooter, which she relied on as her mode of transport.

The reason for her unconventional choice? Cost and practicality.

Ms Chong explained that she does not have a driving licence, and that owning a car in Beijing was beyond her budget.

So, she settled on a scooter instead.

“Electric scooters are easier to use,” added Ms Chong. “Whether in school or going for a meeting, I travelled by the electric scooter.”

More eyes on Eileen Chong now that she’s elected as NCMP

Now that Ms Chong has been selected over teammate Michael Thng, and even veteran politician Faisal Manap, many will be paying close attention to her in Parliament.

WP Chairman Sylvia Lim has previously expressed full confidence in the young politician.

Ms Lim believes that Ms Chong will make a “very good NCMP” — even if being a woman in politics is a “really difficult journey”.

“The Workers’ Party welcomes Mr Low and Ms Chong’s contributions in Parliament,” said the party in an announcement posted on 19 May.

Featured image adapted from @eileenchongps on Instagram and Eileen Chong on Facebook.