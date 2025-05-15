5 lesser-known facts about Dr Tan Cheng Bock, the retired PSP chief who almost became President

5 l esser-k nown facts about former PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock

Most Singaporeans know Dr Tan Cheng Bock as the man who came heartbreakingly close to becoming President in 2011, losing by just 7,382 votes to Tony Tan.

More recently, he was the founder and first secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), which made waves in the 2020 General Election by securing two Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) seats in Parliament.

On 10 May, 85-year-old Dr Tan announced that he would step down from future general elections, although he will remain in the party to advise the younger generation.

While this may signal the end of an eventful chapter in the public eye, Dr Tan’s achievements go beyond his political ventures.

From village doctor to social media star, here are five lesser-known facts revealing a more personal side of Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

1. He was a village doctor in Lim Chu Kang

Dr Tan used to operate the Ama Keng Clinic in Lim Chu Kang as a general practitioner, serving mainly farmers and low-income residents.

He shared in a Facebook post that he opened the clinic in 1971.

Back then, Lim Chu Kang was still a village with attap and zinc-roofed houses, where residents farmed vegetables and raised pigs at home.

Water was drawn from wells and standpipes, and lighting was dim since most homes lacked electricity.

“Many thought l was crazy as there were so many other options in town,” wrote Dr Tan, who shared that the nearest hospital at the time was 28km from the village.

“But I love medicine and practicing in the rural environment was my idea of doctoring.”

Dr Tan, who graduated from the University of Singapore in 1968 with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, recalled that he even delivered a baby in the dim kerosene lamp light once.

He was dedicated to the community, aiding in family feuds, land disputes, and writing to government agencies on their behalf.

After the village was cleared for redevelopment, many former residents still sought him out in the HDB heartlands.

Dr Tan eventually retired from medicine after 50 years on 31 Dec 2018.

He told his old patients then: “I am merely switching my role from serving patients to serving people. I always say that medicine is my love, but politics is my calling.”

2. He was part of the PAP for 26 years

Though widely recognised as the founder of an opposition party, Dr Tan spent 26 years as a People’s Action Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayer Rajah SMC from 1980 to 2006.

Between 1987 and 1996, he served as an elected member of the PAP’s Central Executive Committee.

Believing strongly in diverse views and the need for citizen input in governance, he founded Singapore’s first government feedback unit, now called REACH, in 1985.

As a politician, Dr Tan gained a reputation for being an outspoken voice for the common people, as demonstrated when he delivered a speech in Parliament in 1985 about “no more blank cheque ” for the government.

He exited politics before the 2006 general election, with his constituency being absorbed into the nearby West Coast GRC.

In May 2011, he resigned from the PAP to stand as a candidate in the 2011 presidential election.

3. Known by youths as ‘Hypebeast Ah gong’ on social media

At the height of PSP’s campaigning in 2020, Dr Tan surprised younger Singaporeans by starring in a TikTok dance video.

The upbeat track and light-hearted moves in the clip helped it go viral, earning Dr Tan widespread praise for showcasing his fun and approachable side.

In a separate video that amassed more than 120,000 views in a day, Dr Tan even invited his “young friends” to participate in his dance challenge and ended the video with an endearing finger heart.

Social media users praised his energy and intergenerational engagement, earning him the cool nickname of ‘Hypebeast Ah Gong’.

In fact, the veteran politician even mentioned the slang term ‘Hypebeast’ while addressing reporters during a walkabout that year.

4. Dr Tan is the proud father of a singer-songwriter

Dr Tan Cheng Bock is married to Cecilia Lee, with whom he has two children — Joshua Tan and Tan Min Li.

As it turns out, his son has carved out his own unique path as a singer-songwriter.

Dr Tan has expressed immense pride in his son’s achievements, sharing his admiration for Joshua’s perseverance and creative spirit.

Dr Tan has previously shared the news of Joshua’s song release on his Instagram page.

In the Instagram post uploaded in November 2022, he said: “My son Joshua Tan has recently released his third rock song, “Turn The Tides”, its [sic] about struggle against the odds, unbelief, yet digging deep to keep on fighting.”

“I am so proud of him and thankful for Lisa’s friendship and kindness towards him,” added Dr Tan.

A quick look at Joshua’s Spotify page presents a compelling collection of original music that blends rock, pop, and heartfelt songwriting.

5. He fought for free parking on weekends & public holidays

Here’s another lesser-known fact about Dr Tan Cheng Bock that you probably didn’t know about.

Did you know that he was instrumental in securing free parking on Sundays and public holidays in Singapore housing estates?

Despite initial resistance from the Housing & Development Board (HDB), Dr Tan persistently championed the cause in Parliament, believing that waiving parking fees on those days would encourage stronger family bonds and more meaningful interactions.

Dr Tan told the Singapore Medical Association in an interview: “Many Singaporeans said that when they were visiting parents or friends, they could not stay longer because they had to pay for parking.”

“So I fought for free parking on Sundays and public holidays to promote better social interaction,” he added.

Thanks to his efforts, Singaporeans now enjoy this benefit, a quiet yet impactful legacy of his time in public service.

A political veteran with heart

Though Dr Tan has announced that he will not be contesting in future elections, his legacy remains strong.

Whether as a pioneering rural doctor or a principled parliamentarian, Dr Tan Cheng Bock has shown that public service can be both heartfelt and bold.

In 2019, he founded the PSP out of concern that there had been an erosion of transparency, accountability, and independence in the Singapore government.

His aim was to offer Singaporeans a credible alternative and restore trust in the political process.

Dr Tan stands out as someone who remained steadfast in serving the people, with quiet conviction and an ever-present touch of humility.

