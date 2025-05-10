5 lesser-known facts about Chee Soon Juan, the SDP chief who once sold mashed potatoes for funds

Lesser-known facts about opposition politician Chee Soon Juan

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Dr Chee Soon Juan made another spirited bid for Parliament during the 2025 General Election (GE2025), this time contesting Sembawang West SMC.

He received 46.81% of the vote, losing out to the People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Poh Li San.

This marks yet another chapter in Dr Chee’s decades-long political journey, which began in 1992 when he joined SDP and quickly rose to become Secretary-General.

Over the years, he has been jailed multiple times for civil disobedience and speaking without a permit — actions he said were driven by his commitment to democratic freedoms in Singapore.

Now a familiar face in both politics and, interestingly, the café scene, here are some facts about the 61-year-old politician you might not know.

1. He opened a café to unite people, not just serve coffee

In 2021, Dr Chee and his Taiwanese wife, Huang Chih-mei, launched Orange & Teal, a cosy café tucked away in Rochester Mall.

But unlike your typical café, this one came with a mission: to create a space where Singaporeans from all walks of life could gather, connect, and feel seen.

Dr Chee shared in a Facebook post that the café was inspired by his belief in inclusivity and community.

“Each and every one of you is the reason for my starting this café,” he wrote. “Here we celebrate each other’s company — whether you’re literate or not and regardless of the school you come from.”

Orange & Teal has since hosted book readings, open dialogues, and even served as a venue for low-key meet-and-greets, blurring the lines between public service and everyday hospitality.

2. Chee Soon Juan worked odd jobs to fund his overseas education

Before stepping into the political limelight, Dr Chee was a student in the United States, pursuing his PhD in neuropsychology at the University of Georgia.

However, the journey was far from easy.

With limited financial support, he juggled multiple part-time jobs — including washing dishes, cutting grass, and carrying furniture — to make ends meet.

His toil paid off, as he landed a job as a lecturer at the National University of Singapore (NUS) upon returning.

3. His family leads a simple, tech-lite lifestyle

Despite his active presence on social media for political outreach, Dr Chee keeps things surprisingly low-tech at home.

His three children reportedly did not own mobile phones or tablets growing up — an uncommon approach in today’s digital age.

Instead, the family spends time borrowing and reading books from public libraries. They also are musically inclined.

Dr Chee has spoken about instilling values of discipline and curiosity in his children, choosing analog joy over digital distractions.

4. Chee Soon Juan was the subject of a banned documentary

In 2004, local filmmaker Martyn See released a documentary titled ‘Singapore Rebel’, which focused on Dr Chee’s activism and political journey.

Speaking to TODAY in 2005, See said that he made the film to further his own understanding of opposition politicians in Singapore.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), then known as the Board of Film Censors, banned the documentary in 2005, with a complaint that it breached the Film Act.

The ban was eventually lifted in 2009, and the film is now available online with a M18 rating.

5. He once sold ‘Chee-sy’ mashed potatoes for $100 a tub

In a quirky twist to traditional political fundraising, Dr Chee rolled up his sleeves — literally — and sold tubs of mashed potatoes in 2020 under the cheeky name “Chee-sy Mashed Potatoes”.

Priced at S$100 a tub, the sale aimed to support SDP’s outreach efforts in Bukit Batok.

While the price tag raised some eyebrows, Dr Chee clarified that the amount was less about the food and more about rallying grassroots support.

The campaign drew warm reactions from fans who saw it as a lighthearted yet meaningful way to connect with residents.

More eyes on Chee Soon Juan after his GE2025 loss in Sembawang West

In GE2025, Dr. Chee Soon Juan narrowly missed out on a parliamentary seat.

Following the result, Dr. Chee continues to champion civic engagement and political participation.

On 9 May, he took to Facebook to encourage supporters to join the Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Changemakers initiative, aiming to foster grassroots involvement and nurture future leaders.

