5 lesser-known facts about Ng Chee Meng, the NTUC chief who’s from a family of military generals

NTUC Secretary-General and former education minister Ng Chee Meng made a political comeback after a tightly contested race against the Workers’ Party’s (WP) Andre Low during the 2025 General Election (GE) — where the former secured 51.47% of the votes in Jalan Kayu SMC.

This has earned him a seat in Parliament once again, after his GE2020 loss to the WP’s Sengkang team.

Mr Ng first made his political debut in 2015, when he was elected a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Punggol North division of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC. He also held the education minister post till 2018.

Now that he is back in full force to serve the people of Singapore, here are some facts about the 56-year-old politician.

1. Ng Chee Meng grew up in a flat that produced PSC scholars

Growing up, Mr Ng studied at the Chinese High School and Hwa Chong Junior College (JC).

He is one of five brothers, two of whom — Ng Chee Khern and Ng Chee Peng — were also students of Hwa Chong JC.

The brothers grew up in 27 Dover Crescent, a HDB flat where — according to a past clerical officer in the Public Service Commission (PSC) — a few bright young scholars used to live.

In an article seen by MS News that has since been removed from the National Library Board website, the flat has ‘produced’ about 16 PSC scholars.

While two of his brothers were among the PSC recipients, Mr Ng Chee Meng — who joined the Republic of Singapore Air Force in 1986 — was instead awarded the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Overseas Training Award.

He later earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy in 1991.

In 2002, Mr Ng completed his Master’s in International Relations at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

2. Succeeded his older brother as Chief of Air Force in 2009

At the start of his military career, Mr Ng was a fighter pilot in the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) — patrolling Singapore’s skies in an F-5 fighter jet.

“Why did you choose to serve? There’s a Chinese saying 先有国，才有家 (nation before self),” wrote Mr Ng in a Facebook post.

As in turns out, military service and leadership runs in the family.

Mr Ng Chee Khern, Mr Ng’s older brother who joined the SAF in 1984, became the Chief of Air Force in the RSAF in 2006.

Mr Ng then took over his brother’s position in 2009, which he served in for four years.

Meanwhile, Mr Ng’s younger brother Ng Chee Peng enlisted in the SAF in 1988 and served in the Navy.

He rose through the ranks over the years, and became Chief of Navy in 2011 as well as a two-star rear-admiral that same year.

As for Mr Ng Chee Meng, he was appointed as Chief of Defence Force in 2013 following his stint as Chief of Air Force.

He then retired from military service in 2015 to enter politics.

3. His wife is a Datin

Apart from his professional achievements, Mr Ng is also a husband to Datin Michelle Lim Bee Leng with whom he has two daughters.

In 2017, the Brunei royal family visited Singapore to reaffirm bilateral ties, where Mr Ng and Datin Michelle were photographed greeting their majesties with a bouquet of flowers.

Reports from Borneo Bulletin referred to Mr Ng as Dato Paduka Seri, with his wife being addressed as Datin.

Mr Ng’s title is apparently bestowed on individuals who have “rendered extraordinary or important services to the Sultan [of Brunei]”.

In a poignant moment in 2015, Mr Ng donned his flight suit one last time for his “fini flight” — a pilot’s final mission before retirement.

Datin Michelle was there to see him off, and Ng was captured giving her a loving peck on her cheek in full flight gear.

4. His birthday is one day before National Day

Mr Ng was born on 8 August, just one day before Singapore’s National Day.

On his 50th birthday in 2018, Mr Ng paid tribute to his nation with a simple message on Facebook.

“Today is not just a birthday but the day I complete my NS duty to my country,” he wrote. “Much to be grateful for — thank you Singapore.”

Attached the post were a series of images of him over the years — from a fresh-faced Hwa Chong student, to when he was a “fresh-winged pilot” in the US.

5. Led the first vigil guard during LKY’s lying in state in 2015

In March 2015, the nation went into mourning when Singapore’s founding Prime Minister (PM) Lee Kuan Yew passed away.

Mr Ng chaired the organising committee for the state funeral, also leading the first vigil guard — a traditional mourning during the lying-in-state period, symbolising the highest form of respect accorded to the deceased.

It comprised four uniformed officers — Mr Ng, Major-General Perry Lim, Chief of Navy, Rear-admiral Lai Chung Han, Chief of Air Force, Major-General Hoo Cher Mou, and Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Brigadier-General Chia Choon Hoong.

More eyes on Ng Chee Meng now that he’s MP for Jalan Kayu

After his departure from the military, Mr Ng joined NTUC in 2018 and was elected as the Secretary-General by the NTUC Central Committee.

In 2024, however, his endorsement of the Income-Allianz deal in 2024 sparked controversy among Singaporeans.

The proposed sale — which promised a 51% stake in Income Insurance to German insurer Allianz — drew public backlash and was eventually blocked by the government, citing national interest.

Though Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong publicly defended Mr Ng, saying the decision was made collectively and with NTUC’s best interests in mind, many Singaporeans are still unhappy with what had happened.

Since assuming his new role as MP for Jalan Kayu, Mr Ng continues to be under public scrutiny.

On Tuesday (6 May), a photo of him pictured with Su Hajin — a Fujian gang member — surfaced.

Following this, Mr Ng has asked Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong not to assign him any position in government.

