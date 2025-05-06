Ng Chee Meng addresses dinner photo with Su Haijin, apologises over MOE dialogue incident

Ng Chee Meng addresses viral dinner photo with Su Haijin & 2017 dialogue with teachers

Ng Chee Meng has issued a public statement in response to the online attention surrounding a past photo with Su Haijin, one of 10 individuals charged in Singapore’s billion-dollar money laundering case.

In the statement, which was seen by MS News and later shared on Mr Ng’s Facebook page, he clarified that the photo was taken during a corporate dinner engagement held “some time back”.

“As the Secretary-General of NTUC, it is part of my work to engage with different companies and private sector leaders,” he wrote. “These engagements help me better understand the concerns and challenges in different industries.”

Had no further interactions after photo was taken

Mr Ng further clarified that the photo with Su was taken only after the latter approached him for it.

“At these engagements, people would often approach me for photographs. This dinner was one such engagement,” he explained.

He added that after learning about the police investigations and subsequent criminal charges against Su, he had no further interactions with him.

In separate incidents, Ministers Ong Ye Kung and Chee Hong Tat were also photographed with Su, who was convicted and sentenced to 14 months’ jail for money laundering and resisting arrest in April 2024.

Both ministers have denied any involvement with Su following the circulation of the photos.

Ng Chee Meng apologises over 2017 MOE dialogue incident

Mr Ng also responded to resurfaced online posts about a 2017 Ministry of Education (MOE) dialogue, which took place when he was still Education Minister.

The posts claimed that during the session, Mr Ng spoke in an “aggressive tone” to trainee teachers, with some alleging he said: “When Minister is talking to you, you better stand up.”

He also purportedly accused the teachers of conspiring against him.

Additionally, it was claimed that Mr Ng referred to one of the trainee teachers as “full of knowledge but lacking wisdom”.

In his statement, Mr Ng acknowledged the feedback and explained that, given that the dialogue took place nearly 10 years ago, he does not remember “the exact words” he used.

Still, he expressed regret if any of his remarks were perceived as “disrespectful”, adding:

I could have handled the situation better. I sincerely apologise. I have received and accepted the feedback, and will continue to do better.

Requests not to be assigned government role

In the same statement, Mr Ng revealed that he has asked Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong not to assign him a government position.

“Over the next five years, I will focus on my duties as the MP in Jalan Kayu and my role as Secretary-General of NTUC,” he said. “The needs of my residents and all Singaporean workers are my priorities.”

He added that PM Wong “has agreed to consider this”.

The statement comes after Mr Ng won Jalan Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC) in the recent General Election (GE2025).

Meanwhile, an online petition calling for his exclusion from the new Cabinet has gathered almost 10,000 signatures since it launched yesterday.

The petition cites Mr Ng’s recent track record, lack of transparency, and the controversial NTUC-Allianz deal as reasons to block his return to Cabinet, despite his successful GE2025 bid.

Mr Ng concluded his statement with: “My heart will always be for Singapore and Singaporeans. I will continue to serve to the best of my abilities.”

