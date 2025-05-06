Ong Ye Kung & Chee Hong Tat deny knowing convicted money launderer Su Haijin following dinner photos

Ong Ye Kung & Chee Hong Tat deny connections to convicted criminal Su Haijin

Ministers Ong Ye Kung and Chee Hong Tat have denied any involvement with convicted money launderer Su Haijin following the circulation of photos showing the two officials in his company.

Su, who is implicated in a billion-dollar money laundering case, had previously attempted to flee the authorities by jumping from his bungalow during his arrest.

The images were posted on Instagram by former Reform Party (RP) chairman Charles Yeo, who had earlier shared a photo of NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng seated next to Su at a dinner.

Subsequent posts showed Minister for Transport Mr Chee at a gathering with Su and others, and Health Minister Mr Ong at a separate dinner event.

In his posts, Mr Yeo accused the ministers of being “close associates” of Su’s Fujian gang and suggested the encounters pointed to financial dealings.

Ministers deny knowing Su personally

On Tuesday (6 May), the press secretaries for Mr Ong and Mr Chee issued a joint statement addressing the circulation of photos featuring the two ministers with Su.

“As Ministers, they meet a diverse range of people at various events and gatherings,” the statement read. “They attended the dinners at the invitation of a friend, and Su happened to be there.”

Minister Ong also recalled that Su was present at another dinner months later.

“The Ministers do not know Su personally, and have had no contact or dealings with him, before or since these occasions,” the statement clarified.

The press secretaries further emphasised:

The PAP government upholds a high standard of integrity and the Ministers are determined to uphold this, even though in the course of their work, they may inadvertently come into contact with people who are later established to be unsavoury.

“Maintaining this standard is non-negotiable,” they concluded.

Charles Yeo demands further details, threatens to release more photos

However, the statement failed to satisfy Mr Yeo, who posted further criticism, claiming the ministers’ response was too vague and raised more questions than it answered.

He condemned the “bare denial” and called for more details, including the purpose of the dinners and the identities of those who invited the ministers.

Mr Yeo warned that if these details were not provided, he would release “more photos”.

He then turned his attention to the newly elected Mr Ng, who was not mentioned in the statement, suggesting that his silence could imply personal knowledge of Su or involvement with the Fujian gang.

“What about other gang members that are not Su?” Mr Yeo questioned.

“The Fujian gang is a very large organisation,” he continued. “Did you both have contact or dealings with other of the gang members who (liaised) with you on Su’s behalf for the purposes of the gang? Please clarify thank you.”

MS News has reached out to Mr Ng for a statement regarding the accusations.

