Andre Low & Eileen Chong named NCMPs, WP secures full 12-seat opposition representation in Parliament

WP gains 2 more seats in Parliament as Andre Low & Eileen Chong become NCMPs

Andre Low and Eileen Chong from the Workers’ Party (WP) have been officially declared as Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs).

This completes the party’s representation in Parliament with 10 elected MPs and 2 NCMPs, in line with the opposition quota.

The announcement was made on Monday (19 May) in the Government e-Gazette, where Returning Officer Han Kok Juan named the pair as elected under section 52 of the Parliamentary Elections Act 1954.

Their appointments follow the 2025 General Election (GE), where the WP retained its 10 elected seats in Aljunied and Sengkang Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs), as well as Hougang Single Member Constituency (SMC).

The NCMP scheme ensures a minimum of 12 opposition MPs in Parliament, filling the gap with top-performing unelected opposition candidates.

Mr Low was highest-scoring unelected opposition candidate

Mr Low stood in Jalan Kayu SMC and achieved 48.53% of the vote, narrowly losing to People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Ng Chee Meng.

His strong showing made him the highest-scoring unelected opposition candidate, making him eligible for one of the two NCMP seats.

As for Ms Chong, she was part of the WP’s team contesting in Tampines GRC.

The team, led by WP vice-chair Faisal Manap and comprising four political newcomers, including Ms Chong, secured 47.37% of the vote in a four-way race, the second-highest percentage among losing opposition groups in the GE2025.

Under NCMP rules, one member from this team was eligible for the second seat.

After internal deliberation, the WP nominated Ms Chong, a decision confirmed to the Elections Department by Sunday (18 May), CNA reported.

NCMP scheme allows unelected opposition voices to be heard in Parliament

The NCMP scheme allows the best-performing opposition candidates who did not win their contests to still have a seat in Parliament.

This system ensures that Parliament always includes a minimum number of opposition voices, helping to maintain a balanced and diverse political debate.

To qualify, a candidate must receive at least 15% of the votes in their constituency.

If fewer than 12 opposition MPs are elected during a general election, the top-performing opposition candidates who lost will be offered NCMP seats to make up the difference.

NCMPs do not represent any specific area or constituency.

However, they serve in Parliament for its full term and have the same voting rights as elected MPs on most issues.

Also read: MS Polls: Michael Thng is the ‘best choice’ for NCMP, according to majority of respondents

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Workers’ Party on Facebook and @eileenchongps on Instagram.