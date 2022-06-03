Ong Ye Kung & M’sian Health Minister Tour S’pore On Bicycles, Rain Doesn’t Stop Them

Ong Ye Kung & Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Tour Singapore On Bicycles

Those who’ve been following the news closely would be aware that Malaysia’s health minister Khairy Jamaluddin (KJ) is in town.

Apart from official meetings, perhaps a more memorable part of his trip came in the form of a bicycle tour.

On Friday (3 Jun), Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared footage of himself and his Malaysian counterpart touring Singapore on two wheels.

Typical of Singapore’s weather, however, it rained halfway through their tour. Nonetheless, the pair persisted, much like how they’ve seen their respective countries through the storm that was the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ong Ye Kung & Malaysian health minister tour Singapore park connectors on bicycles

Starting off the video, Mr Ong said he wanted to show KJ some sights in Singapore from a different perspective. His Malaysian counterpart then joked that he was looking forward to Tour de Singapore, a play on words on the popular cycling event, Tour de France.

The pair started their journey from Kallang Wave Mall and made their way to central Singapore, following designated park connectors.

As they traversed the parks, the ministers encountered everyday Singaporean sights — from a group of old folks gathering along the Tanjong Rhu waterfront to the iconic scenery at Marina Bay Sands.

The pair even stopped by the iconic Gardens By The Bay, a popular spot among cyclists and joggers.

Started raining halfway through bicycle tour

However, as they cycled further west to the CBD, the clouds evidently grew darker. Soon enough, it started pouring and the ministers had to take a short break.

Thankfully, the rain subsided seemingly quickly, allowing them to continue their journey.

This time, they journeyed past the Esplanade and Singapore Flyer before returning to Kallang Wave Mall where they started.

Ending the clip, KJ thanked Mr Ong for allowing him to see Singapore in a different light.

Malaysian health minister in Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, KJ is in Singapore from 31 May to 3 Jun as a Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow.

Over the four days, he has spoken to several Singaporean leaders, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Since its inception in 1991, the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship programme invites “outstanding individuals” for high-level exchanges in Singapore, with the aim of fostering dialogue and collaboration as well as strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Selection is reportedly based on Fellows’ track records and high potential to contribute to their nations’ development and bilateral ties with Singapore.

Hope KJ enjoyed his trip to Singapore

Taking a trip off the beaten path can at times allow foreign leaders to learn more about Singapore, its people, and the way of life here.

We hope KJ enjoyed his trip and will continue to play a key role in bringing our two nations even closer over time.

Featured image adapted from @ongyekung on TikTok.