Amber Heard & Johnny Depp’s Honeymoon Photo In Raffles Hotel Used As Court Evidence

Honeymoon Photo of Heard & Depp At Raffles Hotel Used As Court Evidence

The ongoing defamation trial between Depp and Heard has caught the attention of many.

From self-contradicting lawyers to claims of bed pooping to testimonies from ex-girlfriends, it seems both parties have been trying every trick in the book to get an edge over the other. After all, it’s S$68 million (US$50 million) that is at stake.

The newest twist in the tale comes in the form of a photograph the couple took together in 2015 during their honeymoon at Raffles Hotel.

The photo shows that Depp’s face is bruised. It is now being used in the trial to prove another photo showing the same injury was not doctored, as claimed by Heard.

Celebrity photographer Russel Wong has clarified the photo was posted, but not taken, by him. An intern has said she was the one who had taken the picture in 2015.

Russel Wong posts Raffles Hotel photo from 2015 on Instagram

It all began when Mr Wong posted the sepia-toned photograph on his Instagram account. It shows the couple posing for a shot with the hotel staff on Friday (20 May).

In his caption to the post, Mr Wong mentioned the phrase “Happy Honeymoon” in the throwback post. He also included the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp.

Raffles Hotel photo is used as evidence in court

On Thursday (26 May), Mr Wong made another Instagram post.

Sounding rather excited, he said Depp had used his previous Instagram post as evidence against Heard in the defamation trial.

He said it was “crazy” and asked his followers if the evidence had helped. The hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp was again included in his post.

Russel Wong explains Raffles Hotel photo was not taken by him

On Saturday (28 May), the celebrity photographer explained that he was not the photographer of the Raffles Hotel shot.

He explained that this was why he had always referred to the picture as “my post” and not “my photo”, even during the trial.

Mr Wong said he had been “triggered” to obtain the photo when Heard accused Depp of Photoshopping a bruise on his face in an Eastern & Oriental Express (E&O) photo shot during the same period.

An ardent fan of Depp’s posted close-ups of both pictures on Facebook.

In his post, Mr Wong said he remembered it hanging on the wall of the hotel, where the couple had stayed during their honeymoon. After finding it on the Internet subsequently, he noticed the bruise in the E&O shot was also in the Raffles Hotel photo.

You can see the bruise more clearly here in this video by TikToker @itsmallyce.

So he put the Raffles Hotel photo in an Instagram post, including the tongue-in-cheek words “Happy Honeymoon” in his post.

He said he “just wanted to set the record straight” and was “not expecting anything”. But Depp’s lawyers and the team got in touch with him within an hour.

Describing the experience of seeing the post on television and hearing Depp read the post as “very surreal”, he said he hoped to find out who the photographer was one day.

He thanked everyone for their support and said he “just wanted to do the right thing” as “being silent is being complicit”.

Photographer was an intern at Raffles Hotel

According to AsiaOne, Instagram user @ibikeshootfly left a comment on his post, saying she was the one who had taken the Raffles Hotel photo.

The ex-Raffles Hotel intern, whose real name is Tan Li Tong, said she shot the picture in 2015 and has the original full-colour version.

She even posted a series of now-expired Instagram Stories on Sunday (29 May) and wrote,

So apparently this post is being used in court as evidence? Who would have thought a photo taken by lil old me.

Netizens show support for Depp

Judging from the comments, many Instagram users support Depp, as evidenced by the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp, as well as the outpouring of thanks for Mr Wong.

One netizen said justice could finally be served and urged others to tell the “truth”.

Another said Heard was known to Photoshop pictures herself and said the bruise could be seen clearly in the photo.

Yet another said Depp was a man “abused by a narcissistic woman”.

Jury is still out on this one

The defamation trial has not ended yet as jurors are currently in deliberation.

But it seems that Depp has more supporters than Heard for some reason.

While the Raffles Hotel photo may prove the train shot was not Photoshopped, it is still unclear how Depp got the bruise.

We hope both parties will present the facts as honestly as possible until a verdict has been reached.

