Heavy Traffic At Woodlands & Tuas Checkpoints Expected Till Late-June, Avoid Peak Hours

Heavy Traffic At Woodlands & Tuas Checkpoints Till New School Term On 27 Jun

Though we’re just slightly a week into the June school holidays, there’ve already been several days on which heavy traffic was reported along the border crossings at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.

The situation, however, seems unlikely to ease any time soon, at least until the new school term kicks off in late-June.

On Wednesday (8 Jun), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued an advisory urging travellers to expect delays during this period.

To avoid getting caught in traffic jams, those entering or departing from Singapore are advised to adjust their travel plans to avoid peak hour periods.

ICA expects heavy traffic at land checkpoints to continue over coming weeks

Since the reopening of land borders on 1 Apr, the number of travellers crossing both Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints has been “increasing steadily”.

ICA estimates that about 149,000 travellers crossed the checkpoints every day over the Good Friday weekend in mid-April.

However, the figure has nearly doubled with the commencement of the June School Holidays, with an estimated 262,000 travellers making their way across each day over the weekend from 3 to 5 Jun.

ICA expects the phenomenon to continue for the next few weeks until the start of the new school term on 27 Jun.

ICA urges travellers to avoid peak hours

During this period, travellers should expect delays when crossing the checkpoints and consider adjusting their travel plans to avoid traffic jams.

Here are some potential peak hours that ICA recommends travellers to avoid:

Departing Singapore

6pm to 11.59pm on Fridays (10, 17 & 24 Jun)

6am to 9am, 9pm to 11.59pm on Saturdays (11, 18 & 25 Jun)

6am to 8am on Sundays (12, 19 & 26 Jun)

Arriving in Singapore

10pm to 11.59pm on weekdays till 24 Jun

9pm to 11.59pm on Saturdays (11, 18 & 25 Jun)

6pm to 11.59pm on Sundays (12, 19 & 26 Jun)

Travellers are also advised to monitor the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their trips. They may do so via:

One Motoring website

Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE

ICA’s Facebook and Twitter

Alternatively, travellers may consider taking cross-border bus services instead of driving private vehicles to avoid getting caught in jams.

Regardless of their mode of transport, travellers should ensure that heir travel documents are in order to avoid any unnecessary delays.

Plan trips properly to avoid unnecessary delays

As land borders between Singapore and Malaysia were largely closed for the past two years, the surge in traffic volume is perhaps expected, given the close proximity of the reopening and the June School Holidays.

Nonetheless, we hope travellers entering and departing from Singapore via land checkpoints will plan their trips appropriately in order to avoid any unnecessary delays.

