Heineken pop-up at Tanjong Pagar has free entry with beer included, plus art jamming & bar bites

Heineken’s First Sip House pop-up brings a refreshed afterwork experience to Keong Saik Road

The end of a typical day for most CBD workers usually looks like this: wrapping up the last few tasks, enduring the commute home or to the gym, grabbing a quick dinner, then turning in early to do it all over again.

From 7 to 16 May, Heineken is offering a different way to clock out with its First Sip House pop-up, a three-storey afterwork destination in trendy Keong Saik centred around beertails, bar bites, and interactive experiences.

With free entry for those aged 18 and above, the multi-level space brings together drinks, food, and social elements, all built around Heineken’s Pure Malt brew.

Interactive bar bites paired with beertails

At the First Sip Bar, food and drinks are designed to be experienced together.

The menu, created by mixologist June Baek of Hup San Social Club and chef Justin Hammond of Club Street Laundry, features four beertail and bite pairings, each built around Heineken’s Pure Malt profile.

For instance, there’s Punched Out, an exciting pairing of tangy tuna tartare on warm crostini and a Soju Bomb made with Heineken Original and Omija berry.

The Recharge pairs earthy mushroom parfait with a Heineken Silver spritz of grapefruit, ginger, and thyme, while The Discovery brings together malted peanut butter soba and a layered malt sour with silky malt foam.

For something heartier, The Payoff features 48-hour slow-cooked beef short rib tacos with a malted mole, paired with a Heineken Michelada that you can finish with Tabasco, wasabi, or sambal.

What sets the experience apart is the format: dishes arrive partially finished, and you complete the final step yourself, whether it’s pouring, garnishing, or assembling.

It’s a small but thoughtful touch that makes the pairings feel more intentional than the usual round of bar bites.

Get creative with art jamming and learn beer-pouring

While you can absolutely just stand around and enjoy your drink, First Sip House also offers a few ways to make your afterwork wind-down a little more engaging.

At the Art Jam corner, you can let your guard down and get a little messy after a long day of trying to get everything right.

Each session starts with a graffiti-style base, and from there, you’re free to build on it however you like, layering prints, colours, or textures at your own pace.

If you’re in the mood to learn something new, head to the Pourfection Lounge, where Heineken’s draught masters walk you through the brand’s five-step pouring ritual.

From getting the angle right to forming the ideal foam head, the session breaks down what goes into a proper pour, details that are easy to overlook but make a difference to the final drink.

Those who get it right can walk away with a StarMark glass, available exclusively at the event while stocks last.

And if the beer alone isn’t quite enough to get conversations flowing, there’s Star Tap, a simple interaction feature where you tap your bracelet with someone new.

Each tap unlocks small rewards, with your activity reflected on a live leaderboard throughout the night.

Free general admission for all 18 and above

Free general admission is available for members of the public aged 18 and above, and comes with a complimentary Heineken, with a choice of Original, Silver, or 0.0.

If you’re looking to try the food and drink pairings, you can opt for the Pure Malt Beertail & Bites Ticket, which includes a curated pairing set and an additional beer. Early bird tickets are priced at S$18 until 6 May, and S$21 from 7 to 16 May.

Here are the details to help you plan your visit:



Heineken’s First Sip House

Address: 36 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089143

Dates: 7 – 16 May 2026

Opening hours: 5pm – 11pm (Wednesday – Thursday), 5pm – 12am (Friday), 12pm – 12am (Saturday)

Nearest MRT station: Maxwell and Outram Park

For more information and bookings, visit the Heineken First Sip House listing on Klook.

Also read: Singapore HeritageFest 2026 has over 100 programmes, from a sober rave to theatrical bumboat rides & gelato workshops

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Featured image adapted from Daniel Pratt on Pexels (for illustration purposes only) and courtesy of Heineken.